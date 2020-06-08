Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Apologize to Former Costar Faith Stowers

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has come under fire from fans in the past for its predominantly white cast

Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are breaking their silence to offer apologies to their former costar Faith Stowers.

On Sunday, both Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, posted lengthy statements on Instagram to address an incident that Stowers recently spoke about during a recent Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice.

Last week, Stowers, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series, recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement posted on Sunday.

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person," she wrote.

Addressing Stowers specifically, Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

The Next Level Basic author concluded her post by apologizing to her followers. "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions - to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," Doute said, adding, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013, has come under fire from fans in the past for its predominantly white cast. Besides Stowers and Tina McDowelle, a recurring character in seasons 1 and 2, there have not been any black stars.