Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Says She Initially Didn't Want Bridesmaids at Her Wedding

Stassi Schroeder is getting real about her wedding plans.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up about the trials and tribulations of planning her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Beau Clark in a guest column for Glamour published on Wednesday, revealing that her initial plans of having no bridesmaids at the ceremony weren’t well-received by some of her friends.

“I never wanted to have bridesmaids. I love weddings, I love my friends, and I love being in my friends’ weddings, but I’ve always thought that having bridesmaids means more stress for the bride,” she began. “So when I got engaged to my fiancé, Beau, I thought, Why add extra work for myself? My friends will be at my wedding no matter what.”

She continued, “When I told my friends that I didn’t want to have bridesmaids, though, they were livid. They were like, “Abso-f—ing-lutely not. We love you, and this means more to us than it does to you. If you don’t do bridesmaids, we’re going to kill you.”

While she eventually settled on having nine bridesmaids in her wedding party, Schroeder said that the decision “became a situation” among some friends who weren’t selected for the honor.

“It was hard to narrow down to just nine! I had to limit it to people who are a big part of my life right now, as well as Beau’s,” she wrote. “So my bridesmaids need to be people who’ve been around us as a couple. The friends who will continue to be in our lives after we’re married.”

“There’s been some drama around who I asked to be a bridesmaid…or rather, who I didn’t ask. I found out that a few people were talking s— about it, so I was like, ‘Okay, we need a break. I don’t want to see you for a really long time.’ It was frustrating,” she shared. “Everyone’s allowed to feel salty. Everyone’s allowed to talk a little shit. Just make sure I don’t find out about it.”

According to the Bravo star, her bridal party now includes her sister, Clark’s sister, “some old friends” and a few castmates.

However, that’s not to say she will continue to adhere to conventional wedding traditions.

In the guest column, Schroeder also said that she doesn’t want an elaborate party before her big day.

“The point is, I don’t need anything extra. I don’t need a bridal shower, and I’m not the bachelorette party type. I don’t like strip clubs, penis straws, games, or any of that s—. If my bridesmaids do that to me, they know I will torture them,” she wrote. “My idea of a bachelorette party — if I have to have one — is a long boozy brunch so I can be in bed by 10 p.m.”

Schroeder added that she wants her bridesmaids to wear different dresses at the ceremony, explaining, “Everyone has different body types, so it’s important to me that my friends can pick out something they want…as long as it’s in the same color, of course. (I want mine to wear white or ivory, very streamlined. Like a Ralph Lauren ad.)”

Schroeder announced her engagement to Clark in July. After touring several venues in Italy last October, the couple settled on a date and location.

“We are having an October wedding in Rome,” Schroeder said during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

“It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding,” added Clark.

Schroeder went on to confirm that Pump boss Lisa Vanderpump will not officiate the nuptials, saying, “It’s been done.”