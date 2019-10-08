See Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder and Fiancé Beau Clark's 'Chic AF' Engagement Photos

The reality star, podcast host and author exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that the couple will wed in Rome, Italy
By Michele Corriston
October 08, 2019 02:51 PM

J'Taime



After accepting Beau Clark’s proposal in a graveyard in July, Stassi Schroeder went with a more traditional location for their engagement shoot: a West Hollywood hotel suite. “The balcony was giving us Parisian vibes,” she tells PEOPLE. “The thing we love doing the most together is traveling and feel like we spend most of our time in hotels — so we thought it was a good way to capture who we are as a couple.”

In Her Shoes 

What inspired the theme of the shoot? “Beau and I have different styles — he has a more eclectic style and mine is more classic,” she explains. “So we wanted to incorporate both of our styles as well as all of our weirdness and individual quirks — while still keeping it chic AF.” 

Let's Go, Rams!

Ian Maddox

That meant Los Angeles Rams football gear, Snickers, a Harry Potter book and Legos to represent Clark’s personality. “I had lots of shoes, some spooky things, Mardi Gras beads, my Grandmother’s pearls — a sparkly butterfly (because that’s what he calls me) and crowns,” she adds. “And to tie everything together we had shackles — because everyone knows he is my prisoner.” Also on display? Her sparkly, 3.5-carat engagement ring, Clark’s family heirloom from the early 1900s. 

Puppy Love

Ian Maddox

The couple’s dog’s made a cameo, too. “We also brought our babies, Luda and Refund, who are literally Victoria’s Secret models — we didn’t even know it,” she says. All in all, the shoot took a few hours. “It never feels natural being romantic in front of a shit ton of people watching / taking photos,” Schroeder admits. “But we are so comfortable with each other that we just laughed the whole time.”

To Rome with Love

Ian Maddox

“Beau had a lot of fun, he doesn’t think he is a natural in front of the camera — but I think he is,” she adds. The couple also exclusively confirm to PEOPLE: “We have hired wedding planners and have chosen the location — it is going to be in Rome, Italy.” Italy, of course, is a special place for the bride and groom: they’ve vacationed there, and Clark even lived abroad as a child. 

