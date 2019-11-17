Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Announces New Digital Spin-Off Basically Stassi

The series is available to stream now on Bravo.com

By Jodi Guglielmi
November 17, 2019 02:20 PM
Not getting enough Stassi Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules? Well, your Bravo dreams have just come true.

Schoeder, 31, announced a new Bravo digital spin-off, Basically Stassi, on Sunday at BravoCon.

“It’s not on TV yet. I think it’s an audition,” she joked. “It’s always been something in the back of my head that I’ve been manifesting.”

The series will follow a similar format of her hit podcast of the same name, showing Schroeder sitting down with guests in her Los Angeles apartment and discussing life, love and everything “basic.”

And of course, Schroeder’s fiancé Beau Clark will be featured on the show as well. “He always here,” she said laughing.

Fans can also expect cameos from her Vanderpump Rules costars and friends throughout the series. In a sneak peek at the first episode, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz stop by to work out a martial issue on a segment titled “Stassi’s Court.”

In the episode, she also attempts to clean out fiancé Clark’s closest (much to his dismay) and answers fans’ questions.

When asked how filming Basically Stassi compared to Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder said the new series is “way less stressful.”

“It’s way less anxiety,” she said. “I don’t have to confront my friends or cry.”

The new web series also follows the success of Schroeder’s book. The reality star hit the New York Times Bestseller list in April with her 2019 book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook.

