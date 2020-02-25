Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have discussed getting a prenup before their October wedding in Rome, Italy.

The Vanderpump Rules star told Page Six Tuesday said that she and Clark, 39, actually find conversations about the written contract to be romantic.

“I feel like people look at that as like a dirty thing that we shouldn’t talk about, but it’s honestly, I feel like there is some romanticism to it and being able to be so close to someone that you’re willing to have those uncomfortable conversations,” said Schroeder, 31.

“It’s brought me closer to Beau the more that we talk about it,” the Bravo star added. “And I kind of want to just like turn that around.”

Image zoom Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Schroeder announced her engagement to Clark in July. After touring several venues in Italy last October, the couple settled on a date and location.

“We are having an October wedding in Rome,” Schroeder said during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

In the past months, the reality star has been open about the trials and tribulations of planning her upcoming nuptials.

In a guest column for Glamour published last month, Schroeder said she initially didn’t want to have bridesmaids — but that idea was not well received by her close pals.

Image zoom Beau and Stassi

“When I told my friends that I didn’t want to have bridesmaids, they were livid,” she said. “They were like, “Abso-f—ing-lutely not. We love you, and this means more to us than it does to you. If you don’t do bridesmaids, we’re going to kill you.”

Schroeder said in the guest column that she has settled on having nine bridesmaids in her wedding party, which includes her sister, Clark’s sister, “some old friends” and a few castmates.

Schroeder has also confirmed that her Pump boss Lisa Vanderpump is invited to the nuptials, as is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.