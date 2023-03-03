'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

The split comes after Madix learned about Sandoval allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

Published on March 3, 2023 04:16 PM
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have pumped the brakes on their relationship.

PEOPLE can confirm the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up following nine years together.

According to a source, Madix, 37, recently found out about Sandoval, 39, allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which drove the split. "They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider says. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

A source close to production shares that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10, which is airing now on Bravo.

On Friday, costar James Kennedy — who was engaged to Leviss — posted a screenshot of a TMZ article breaking the news, commenting, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Madix, Leviss and Sandoval could not be reached for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Madix joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, and became the subject of cheating rumors with Sandoval amid his relationship with series alum Kristen Doute. They later revealed a previous kiss occurred between them.

Madix and Sandoval confirmed their relationship at the season 2 reunion in 2014, but things hit a snag in 2019 when, during season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval revealed to his friends that Madix and costar Lala Kent had a sexual experience in his car.

Madix, who has been open about being bisexual, felt Sandoval broke his trust by doing so. "I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends," she said during an on-camera interview. "My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes."

RELATED VIDEO: Lala Kent Says She was 'So Excited to be Brutally Honest" While Writing Her Book

Later that year, the Fancy AF Cocktails authors bought their first house together.

"Sometimes [decorating a home] can stereotypically be like, okay, the girl kind of does all the decor and the guy just is like 'I just need these two things,'" Sandoval told PEOPLE in 2021. "But it definitely wasn't like that with us. It was a total collaboration, which is great because I like stuff that's funkier and a little bit louder and Ariana likes things serene and tranquil. So, bringing those two styles together kind of created our own individual look."

Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Official Launch Event for "Fancy AF Cocktails" by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on December 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sandoval supported Madix as she learned to manage her depression, and she said in October 2021 that her thoughts on marrying the Tom Tom restaurant co-owner had evolved.

"I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it," she said on Watch What Happens Live. "It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that b-------."

In a season 9 episode of VPR, Madix revealed she froze her eggs.

"This does not mean that I'm jumping on the baby train," Madix said. "It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun f--- you to anybody who questions my values or my choices."

When rumors about Madix and Sandoval having an open relationship swirled ahead of season 10's premiere, she clarified on Twitter: "We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool."

Leviss, on the other hand, recently made headlines for kissing costar Tom Schwartz shortly after his separation from wife Katie Maloney. The hookup will be a storyline featured in the Bravo hit's 10th season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

