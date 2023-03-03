'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Over Alleged Affair Causing Ariana Madix Split

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Bravo costars have something to say about their recent split.

News broke Friday that Vanderpump Rules stars Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, called it quits because the TomTom co-owner allegedly cheated with their costar Raquel Leviss. This scandal has sparked reactions from other stars from the Bravo series, including Leviss' ex- fiancé James Kennedy.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, the 31-year-old DJ wrote: "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Lala Kent chimed in too.

"I've been telling y'all!" Kent, 32, commented beneath Kenndy's post. "Everyone said I was a 'bully'. It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

The mom of 23-month-old daughter Ocean also went off on Sandoval and Leviss on her Instagram Story.

"I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don't like that," she said of Sandoval. "But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f--- up. I'm eating good the next time I see you."

Of Leviss, she wrote, "I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it."

Meanwhile, Ariana's brother Jeremy stuck up for his big sister in the comments section of Kennedy's post, calling Sandoval "a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band" and claiming Leviss, 28, "faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James [Kennedy]."

"This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn't recommend it to anyone," Jeremy wrote. "All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV."

Katie Maloney, on the other hand, simply posted two clown emojis on her Instagram Story. Even series executive producer Andy Cohen reacted to the news, tweeting a siren emoji.

Cohen also added a follow-up tweet, writing: "How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???"

Additionally, Kristen Doute — who previously dated Sandoval and cheated on him twice with Sandoval's ex-pal and VPR alum Jax Taylor — declared herself as "Team Ariana" in a video on Instagram Friday.

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," she said in the clip. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

At the bottom of her video, Doute wrote: "karma is indeed coming, so raquel should just move home."

Kristen Doute. kristen doute/Instagram

An insider reveals that "many cast members aren't speaking to Raquel right now." And one of Leviss' closest friends on the show, Scheana Shay, unfollowed both her and Sandoval.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Fancy AF Cocktails authors split after nine years together once Madix found out Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with Leviss. (Sandoval and Leviss have not yet responded to the allegations.)

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider says. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

The split will play out on the current season of Vanderpump Rules, according to a production source who confirms "cameras are rolling right now" on season 10.

Before the cheating scandal was revealed, Leviss attracted headlines for hooking up with Maloney's ex-husband Tom Schwartz at Shay's wedding. This storyline was already teased in the season 10 trailer.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.