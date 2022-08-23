Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!

The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay tells PEOPLE of their big day, noting how they were happy to "be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us."

The reality stars were joined by a slew of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who were party of Shay's bridal party, as well as Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who acted as two of Davies' groomsmen.

"They're a big part of our life," says Davies of the Bravolebrity guests, which also included past cast members like Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

The pair got engaged in July 2021 and say they wanted a summer wedding that would be both "simple" and "stress free." With the birth of first child, daughter Summer Moon, in April 2021, they knew they already had the perfect flower girl in waiting.

Shay admits they practiced extensively with Summer, teaching her to throw the petals as she walked, but knew "she would be adorable no matter what." Davies adds that she loved "being around all her aunties and family."

Keeping their child entertained also played a major part in choosing their wedding venue. Shay says she saw four locations with her wedding planner before making a decision.

"They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark," she explains of the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa. "It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests."

Friends and family from all over the world joined the pair for the nuptials, including some of Davies' relatives from Australia. "I just wanted as much of Brock's family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding," Shay says. "For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family."

Adds Davies, who is excited to share the day with his two sisters Nicole and Eleana: "It's about sharing this moment with our close friends and family."

"The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool," Shay gushes. "I feel like it's a small wedding in scale, but it's big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this."

Shay's over-the-top first wedding was well-documented in season 3 of Vanderpump Rules, so she wanted to scale things back this time around, leaving most of the coordinating to wedding planner Shelby Marie with Simply Classic Events, and maintaining a vibe focused on "neutral tones."

"I'm so glad I have an amazing planner because she's made this so easy for me," says Shay. "I gave her my vision and she said, 'I'll make it happen.'"

That attitude of simplicity continued into Shay's dress, which was custom designed by Pol' Atteu from the Amazon Prime Video reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.

"I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning," she says of the gown, which came complete with an overskirt to be removed for the reception. Meanwhile, Davies' was decked out in all white for his "very first" custom bespoke suit by Art Lewin.

Maid of honor duties went to Shay's sister Cortney van Olphen, while the Best Man title went to Davies' longtime best friend Charlie Jones. The bridal party were decked out in dusty pink dresses by Pia Gladys Perey, while the groom's party remained "chill" in tan slack snd white shirts from Fashion Nova Men.

"One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, 'Lad, we're getting married in Cancun, you don't want suits,'" Davies says with a laugh.

Shay walked down the aisle to a custom mix of Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" mixed by her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy, and the poolside ceremony was decked out in gorgeous flowers by Natural Flowers Events.

Afterward, attendees will take to the roof for a cocktail hour, enjoying a wide selection of drinks and appetizers. Guests will dine on a "surf-and-turf" steak and salmon menu during the reception, with a vegan lasagna also available as an option.

The couple didn't focus too much on the wedding cake, instead devoting resources to the aspects of the night they felt would be more memorable for their guests. "It's more for looks than for eating because no one eats the cake," says Davies about the carrot cake, with Shay adding that it's "just for cutting."

The newlyweds' first dance will be soundtracked by Leon Bridges' "Beyond" because Shay says the song's lyrics "are very close to our hearts." While they originally wanted their Vanderpump Rules co-star's band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras to perform, complicated logistics led them to choose a DJ instead for reception entertainment. Attendees will also be treated to a fireworks display from PyroCaribe.

The fun doesn't stop there as the night continues with an after party at an on-site cenote. Shay will change into a short dress from Casablanca Bridal in Newport Beach, Calif., as guests close out the night with tacos and more dancing with help of Kennedy on DJ duties. As Shay points out, "It's Taco Tuesday!"

The pair don't have immediate honeymoon plans, but Davies' catches his new wife off-guard with the news that a surprise trip is on the horizon. "It's booked- think crystal blue waters."

Now that they're married, Shay is excited for them to grow as parents, while Davies is happy to solidify their relationship for any naysayers online — or on their TV show. But, most of all, they are just happy to have "an amazing time with good people" on their special day.

As Shay notes, "Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other."