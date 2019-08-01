Vanderpump Rules Stars Congratulate Stassi Schroeder on Her Engagement to Boyfriend Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is engaged, and her Vanderpump Rules castmates couldn’t be more supportive.

Schroeder, 31, shared the exciting news on Wednesday by posting a sweet Instagram photo of herself and now-fiancé Beau Clark excitedly screaming in a graveyard.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Schroeder captioned the shot, which also features her massive engagement ring.

Schroeder’s costars sent their loving wishes to the newly engaged coupled.

“Wooo hoooooo❤️❤️❤️ congratulations guys!!!!!!!! So happy for you!!!” Brittany Cartwright commented on Schroeder’s photo.

Jax Taylor, who used to date Schroeder and married Cartwright on June 29, also gave his best wishes to the couple, commenting, “It’s about time” and tagging Clark’s account.

Tom Sandoval, who has starred on the series since its inception, congratulated his close friend, writing, “Congratulations! Such a great pic!”

“Congrats you two!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙,” wrote Schaena Shay, while Lala Kent shared Stassi’s photo on her own Instagram story and wrote, “this day is better than Christmas.”

Image zoom Lala Kent/Instagram

The Bravo costars also congratulated couple in person at SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump‘s Villa Rosa home, and the group shared shots on social media of the celebrations.

Carwrtight, 30, shared a photo of the newly engaged couple sitting at a long table, smiling with wine glasses in hand.

“Stassi already has the ring hand over her mouth laugh down!!” Cartwright wrote. “lol ❤️❤️ congratulations guys!!! Love you both so much and I couldn’t be happier for you guys! I freakin’ LOVE, LOVE! Woo hooooooo! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who are reportedly prepping for another round of nuptials (the couple married in 2016, but not legally), also came out to celebrate Schroeder and Clark. Schwartz, 36, shared a photo on his Instagram story of Taylor, 40, hugging the happy couple.

Schwartz also shared a photo of himself and Maloney, 32, entering Vanderpump’s massive estate.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, hosted the party and was spotted in one of Taylor’s Instagram videos as she served food and laughed to a happy Schroeder.

In another Instagram video, Taylor captured the whole group seated around the massive table, eating and drinking. “Another one in our group is getting hitched! Love you guys!” Taylor wrote, tagging Schroeder and Clark.

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump Jax Taylor/Instagram

Image zoom Jax Taylor/Instagram

Schroeder first went public with her relationship with Clark in February 2018, and the pair quickly became fan favorites on VPR.

In January, the Next Level Basic author told PEOPLE that Clark is a “good one.”

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”

Before Clark, Schroeder dated radio host Patrick Meagher on and off for three years. She also was dating her costar Taylor when Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013.