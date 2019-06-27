Vanderpump Rules Stars Arrive in Kentucky Days Before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

The Vanderpump Rules stars are out in full force in Kentucky ahead of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s weekend wedding.

The couple’s costars, including Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder, made the trip from SUR to the Midwest to celebrate days before Taylor, 39, and Cartwright, 30, are set to tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles on Saturday.

Kent, 29, made the trip with Kristen Doute and the show’s makeup artist, Jared Lipscomb, as seen in a video Kent shared to her Instagram story. She and Doute, 36, later met up with Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 32, and the three posed together for a car selfie.

“We’re going to Kentucky! Jax got it (W)right!” Kent exclaims in the clip. “It’s wedding weekend time!”

The star later shared video of the group gallivanting through the airport, eventually stopping to pose with a painting of a blue horse.

Tom Schwartz, 36, also appeared to have been on the same flight, as he shared video of a smiling Kent to his own Instagram Story.

Schroeder, meanwhile, made the trip with boyfriend Beau Clark, who shared a selfie of the couple on board a plane.

“We coming for y’all!! #JaxGotItWright,” she wrote atop the photo.

Schroeder, 31, later shared a bird’s eye image of a small-town street to her Instagram Story, writing, “How freaking cute is Kentucky!!!”

Cast member Scheana Shay traveled with her mom, Erika Van Olphen, and shared a video of the two on a plane with the filter that made them look like children.

Shay, 34, later caught up with Kent, sharing video of the two lounging in bed in Lexington.

Taylor and Cartwright have been in her native Kentucky for several days now, as Taylor shared a photo of him and his bride-to-be attending a Little League game for his nephew, Luke, on Tuesday.

“I never been more excited to be a dad, I am just gonna say it now I am going to be ‘that’ father in the stands and I don’t care!!” he wrote, giving photo credit to his soon-to-be mother-in-law Sherri Cartwright.

Taylor has also been chronicling the days leading up to his “I dos,” including trips to Walmart and restaurant and bar outings.

Cartwright joined in on the wedding-build up-fun and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses at the wedding prep, including a video of Taylor and others helping prepare what appear to be gift bags for their guests.

The Bravo stars announced their engagement in June 2018 after a rocky year, with Cartwright showing off her cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!” she wrote. “I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now.”

The star revealed last month at the Vanderpump Rules reunion that she’s had her heart set on their venue since she was a child.

“I started planning my engagement party and wedding [when] I was like, 5,” she said. “I knew no matter what I would get married in the castle, so all of the things have to go together.”

Earlier this month, the soon-to-be newlyweds celebrated their impending nuptials with a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Miami.

Kent, Schroeder, Shay, Ariana Madix and more joined the pair for the South Florida getaway, where the girls dressed up in wild wedding dresses and spent time partying and posing with their respective squads.

Cartwright previously celebrated with a bachelorette party with family and friends in Kentucky.