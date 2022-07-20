Tom Schwartz Thinks He and Katie Maloney Are the 'Best Divorcees Ever': 'There's No Tension'

Tom Schwartz is in a good place with his ex Katie Maloney.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner opened up about the aftermath of his split from Maloney.

"Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced. But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever," Schwartz, 39, said of Maloney, 35. "We still have an incredible friendship."

Detailing one side of their still-amicable nature, Schwartz revealed that the two Vanderpump Rules stars share custody of their dogs.

"Yeah, it was rough in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie, but we still have a great bond, we still text, talk, we have joint custody of the dogs," he added. "It's really good. There's zero animosity, it's not awkward, there's no tension."

Though Schwartz still has love for Maloney, he joked: "As long as she doesn't talk to any other guys, of course!"

"We've had a lot of time to work through it, and I feel like we're in a great f—ing place," he concluded. "And I still love her, of course."

Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz in March. They were first married in 2016, though they notably didn't file legal paperwork to make the marriage official until 2019.

Before the official divorce filing, Maloney and Schwartz spoke out about their reality TV marriage — and why it ended — on Instagram.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," the You're Gonna Love Me podcaster wrote. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Maloney added that they found themselves on "different paths."

Schwartz followed with his own announcement, explaining that the divorce was Maloney's idea.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he shared. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."

At the time, the TomTom co-owner also said he wasn't "quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful."