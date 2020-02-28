Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay's Cousin Phil Is Missing: 'We Still Haven't Found Him'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Scheana Shay/ Instagram

Scheana Shay is asking for help find her cousin, who has been missing since Feb. 25.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s family is trying to locate her mother Erika van Olphen’s cousin Phil Tate. He was last seen at the Westmont Village retirement facility in Riverside, California, on Tuesday. A Silver Alert has been activated by the California Highway Patrol.

“We are sad, scared and desperate to find Phil as he has been suffering from dementia in the last year and is unfamiliar with the area where he was reported missing,” the family tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Phil currently resides on a ranch and loves the outdoors more than anything so he is most likely to be found in open land rather than the city, but anything is possible at this point and we are keeping open minds during our search. We love our Phil and just want him back home with us. If you think you have any leads, big or small, please contact 911 as the Riverside Sheriffs Department and the Police Department are working around the clock on this investigation.”

Shay issued a plea to help with the search Friday on Instagram, revealing that Tate suffers from dementia and diabetes.

“My mom and I are here in London feeling helpless,” Shay said in an Instagram Story. “We still haven’t found him, so anyone in the Riverside area, please keep your eyes out.”

According to the reality star, Tate was spotted three separate times at the Mission Grove Shopping Center on Wednesday, but there have been no leads since.

California Highway Patrol.

Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, has also been posting updates on her social media, explaining that the family is especially concerned about Tate not having his medication.

“He is not from the area so he will definitely be confused and disoriented,” she wrote. “I will continue to report this all on here because the power of social media is SO insane, I never know who might see this and be able to provide ANY information to help.”

California Highway Patrol.

In addition to the Silver Alert, a missing persons report has been filed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, van Olphen shared.

“Both the Riverside [Sheriff’s] Department AND the Police Department have been searching tirelessly for the last 48 hrs,” she wrote.

Many of Shay’s Vanderpump Rules costars have showed their support, with Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright sharing the news on their social media.