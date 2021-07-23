Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Engaged! See Her 12.74-Carat Pink Morganite Ring

Scheana Shay is engaged!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, is set to wed now-fiancé Brock Honey Davies, after he popped the question on the rose petals-flanked balcony of their Los Angeles home, under an arch of gold and white balloons.

For the special occasion, both were dressed to the nines. Shay — who shared photos exclusively with PEOPLE from the big day — channeled a bridal look in a white dress with a corset bustier and asymmetrical skirt. She accessorized the gown with nude shoes and wore her long brown locks loose.

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" Shay tells PEOPLE. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."

"That's where we first said 'I love you,'" she adds. "It's a special place for us both!"

Davies dressed up in a white tuxedo shirt, black tuxedo pants and black loafers to get down on one knee.

He proposed with a 12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut rare fancy pink morganite ring designed by Kyle Chan, a close friend of the Vanderpump Rules cast who also frequently appears on the Bravo series.

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

In addition to the eye-catching centerpiece, the 14-karat white gold band is adorned with 12 diamonds.

"Scheana and I have talked openly about what we want in life, all the way down to the ring. So all I needed to do was talk to our good friend Kyle Chan, who also happens to be an amazing jeweler," says Davies. "He ran with the design and came back with such a fire cut."

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

Marriage has long been a topic between the new parents, especially after their daughter's birth, as they explained on Friday's episode of Scheana's podcast, Scheananigans.

"We've talked about this for a while now, especially since we got pregnant and especially after we had a bassinet that said 'Baby Shay' for five days in the hospital with a baby girl whose name is not 'Baby Shay,' " the new mom joked in the episode.

Scheana and Davies then went on to share all the details about their intimate engagement.

Prior to the proposal, they had decided to start taking steps toward marriage by moving forward with a prenuptial agreement — something Scheana hadn't done before.

"This time around as much as I think we are going to live happily ever after, I wanted to be smart about it," she said.

After the couple signed the document, Davies led his now-fiancée up to their kitchen, where he asked her to close her eyes.

"We walk in, we sit down at my kitchen island, and he gives me this beautifully printed, typed-out letter," Scheana said, adding: "I'm not even three words in and I'm bawling. It was like our whole love story... And then all of a sudden like a f------ wizard magician, he bends down and pulls out this huge bouquet of flowers."

Davies then pretended to get down on one knee, but instead picked up their cat's water bowl to refill. "I wanted to take a knee, but fake her out," he explained, laughing.

Moments later, the rugby player proposed for real, leading Scheana out to their balcony where that balloon arch — and a "Marry Me" sign — were waiting.

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

Scheana first opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Davies during BravoCon in November 2019, saying she wanted to keep their romance low-key.

"I'm happy," she said. "I don't feel like I need to brag about him because I know he's not going anywhere."

"He's very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated," she added.

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

"We got pregnant so quickly," she said in October 2020. "My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling."

The couple welcomed daughter Summer on April 26, with Shay writing on Instagram, "We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

On her first Mother's Day this year, Davies honored Shay for the special occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"To the world, you are a mother...To our family, you are the world...We both love you honey 🍯," Davies wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo.