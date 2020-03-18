Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Postpone Wedding Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Randall Emmett and Lala Kent Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are postponing their wedding next month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vanderpump Rules star and Hollywood producer were set to tie the knot on April 18. But as people across the country refrain from traveling and practice social-distancing to limit the spread of the virus, their nuptials are on hold until the summer.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

The couple, who co-hosts the Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast, got engaged in September 2018 during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE after Emmett’s proposal.

Last week, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

As of Wednesday, there are at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and at least 107 patients have died, according to a New York Times database. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 204,255 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 8,244 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins database.

