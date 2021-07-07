Vanderpump Rules Star James Kennedy Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: 'Every Day I Get More Clarity'

“I feel so blessed and I’m never going to drink again. And I can say that with confidence now," James Kennedy said

James Kennedy is two years sober.

On Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, celebrated another milestone in his sobriety journey. Kennedy made the announcement to his followers on his Instagram, posing in a photo with his dog Graham Cracker and a giant number two balloon.

"IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY💜," he captioned the pic. "Thank you everyone that has supported me and my journey so far. Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could of imagined. and if I can do it you can too)."

Kennedy opened up more about the "beautiful day" in a heartwarming message in his Instagram Story, thanking all who have supported him so far and citing their encouragement as inspirational.

James Kennedy Instagram Credit: James Kennedy Instagram

"I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of you for all the support and following my journey over the years. It's been an absolutely incredible experience and it's inspiring. It inspires me to keep going," the DJ said in the video. "Every day I get more clarity and I'm just clear-headed. I can see where I'm at and the path of life is a beautiful one that I'm living now."

He continued, "I feel so blessed and I'm never going to drink again. And I can say that with confidence now because that s--- was f--- poison for me….If you're someone that struggles and you're just wondering 'Could I do it?' and 'Will my life be better?' Yes you can and yes your life will be better. Trust me on that. Love you all."

Last year, Kennedy explained how getting sober changed everything on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I think because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff I was really hiding away from my true emotions and just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way," Kennedy told host Andy Cohen, after watching an old Vanderpump Rules clip of costar and then-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who said she felt "verbally abused" by her beau when he was drunk.

The reality star added that since he stopped drinking, their relationship changed forever for the better.

"And you know, I've really taken hold of my life and trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better," he shared. "I know that I should be doing this for me, but I'm also doing it for my relationship with Raquel."

Raquel Leviss engagement Credit: Raquel Leviss/Instagram

In May, Kennedy popped the question to Leviss with a Coachella-themed proposal. "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night..." Leviss wrote on Instagram. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon."

"I'm one lucky guy. Thank you God!" he wrote in the comments section at the time. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," he captioned a photo of them kissing after he popped the question.