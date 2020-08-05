Vanderpump Rules Star Danica Dow Files for Protection Order Against Ex-Boyfriend: Report

Danica Dow and ex Brett Willis both work at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood

Vanderpump Rules star Danica Dow and ex-boyfriend Brett Willis are in hot water.

On Monday, the SUR restaurant assistant manager filed and was granted a temporary restraining order against Willis, E! News confirmed.

Willis, who does not appear as a regular on the Bravo series, works alongside Dow as a bartender at the West Hollywood restaurant.

He told E! in a statement that the protective order came after the two "got in an argument at a house party."

"I want to handle this amicably," he told the outlet of their split. "We're around a lot of her girlfriends and I'm sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides."

"For me, I want her to retract everything," he explained. "We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable."

Prior to the court order, Willis said his relationship with Dow was "toxic" and described it as "not there anymore."

"I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself," he added.

PEOPLE reached out to both Dow and Willis for comment.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Dow's restraining order asks that Willis stay 100 yards away from the reality star, her house, and her car.

Dow claims in that document that Willis "has a history of being physically and verbally abusive" and "has threatened me multiple times before."

The fight which Willis described was not the first altercation between the couple.

During season 8 of the Bravo series, Lisa Vanderpump suspended Dow from SUR for two weeks after getting into an altercation with Willis at the establishment.