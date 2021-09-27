Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: Tom & Tom Nervous to Tell Lisa Vanderpump About Their New Bar

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have big plans — ones that don't involve their business partner Lisa Vanderpump.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season 9 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, the two Toms are gearing up to meet with Lisa and her husband Ken Todd to discuss the reopening of their restaurant, TomTom. Schwartz and Sandoval, both 38, also plan to use the meeting to tell the couple about the new dining establishment they are preparing to launch.

"I don't know if I want to say anything right now, just because we have so much to do," Schwartz tells Sandoval beforehand. "But Lisa, I think she knows that we're opening a new spot."

While Sandoval notes in a confessional how "amazing" it is to see Ken and Lisa after TomTom was temporarily shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he admits he's "slightly" nervous due to their outside business venture.

To Schwartz, Sandoval insists they "have to tell" Lisa, 61, about their plans.

"I can't, like, be intimidated by her anymore," Schwartz agrees. "She's our partner!"

Once they're seated with Lisa and Ken, the foursome launch into a discussion about reopening TomTom.

"Seriously though, it's good to be back," says Schwartz, to which Ken responds, "There's a lot of work to do. At the moment, we haven't got any bartenders."

Sandoval says the two pals have a lot on their plate as well. "Look, we can definitely help out," he says. "In the moment, we are slammed."

As Ken questions what they mean by "slammed," Lisa brings up a rumor she heard about the Toms' next project.

"Alright, I heard [something] — and I would just like to hear it from you," she says. "Are you guys opening another restaurant or a bar?"

Stay tuned to see the rest of the awkward conversation.

Schwartz and Sandoval are junior partners at TomTom, which is a part of Lisa and Ken's extensive business empire. The restaurant and bar opened up in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood in 2018.