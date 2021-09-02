Vanderpump Rules Gets Season 9 Premiere Date — See the New Drama-Filled Trailer

Vanderpump Rules is back for round 9 — and despite losing a few cast members, it looks like the show remains as dramatic as ever.

On Thursday, Bravo released the first look teaser trailer for the upcoming 9th season of the reality series and announced that it will return on Sept. 28. The show follows Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump and the current and former employees who help keep her many businesses afloat.

"Becoming a mother did something to me, I would say I'm pretty grown," Lala Kent says in the trailer, holding her new baby, before the clip cuts to her yelling at someone.

"What the f--- is wrong with you?" she says.

Next up is James Kennedy, who shares, "I've just done so much self-reflecting," while another scene shows him in an argument. "Take your f------ words out your mouth and shove them up your f------ ass," he shouts.

In the same vein, Ariana Madix says at one point, "Today I had a really positive day," before taking a major fall at a bar in the next scene.

Vanderpump Rules Credit: Bravo

A reel of positive moments from the new season plays, including wild pool parties, some mechanical bull riding and more than a few NSFW moments, before the teaser gets into the real drama.

"I definitely am the happiest I've ever been," Scheana Shay says, though she's next shown sobbing. "I like, want to go home to my baby, I don't even want to be here anymore," she says.

Lala, 31, then tells Katie Maloney that Scheana's fiancé Brock Davies "has two kids" but "hasn't spoken to them in four years."

Katie, 34, is navigating the drama between her husband Tom Schwartz and fellow cast member Tom Sandoval, who announced they are opening a bar together.

"Listen to my f------ husband's ideas," Katie yells after Lisa, 60, sits down with the two men and tells them "it is a complete s--- show."

VANDERPUMP RULES Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Meanwhile, there appears to be trouble in paradise for James, 29, and his fiancée Raquel Leviss.

"First and foremost, it's my body," Raquel, 26, tells James, who replies, "I'm the one that has to look at your face."

"You guys are so dumb you can't figure it out," he says to her and Charli Burnett in a subsequent scene. When Raquel begins to walk away, James wonders, "Was that a bit much?"

Ariana, 36, and Lala also seem to be feuding in the new trailer. "I'll teach you how to be cool later, b----," Lala says, to which Ariana replies, "Oh babe I was born f------ cool."

"You're rude, you're obnoxious and I'm embarrassed for you," James then tells Brock at what appears to be the same drama-filled gathering.

The trailer concludes with a brief conversation between Schwartz and Lala.

"I can't understand you," she says to him. "Oh, it's because Sandoval's d--- is in your mouth."