Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Sneak Peek: Katie Maloney Suggests Tom Schwartz Get His Sperm Tested

On Wednesday, Bravo shared a sneak peek for the upcoming season of the reality series, revealing that it is set to air later this fall. In the footage, a very pregnant Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett talk about babies with Tom Schwartz and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

"We made it, 37 weeks," Kent, 30, exclaims at the opening of the clip as she rubs her growing baby bump. "I'm like so proud of my body."

Emmett, 50, then asks Maloney-Schwartz, 34, "Let's just ask a question. Are you even trying? Cause I don't even know," before she replies that she and Schwartz, 38, are indeed trying to conceive. "I thought once we pulled the goalie, it would like happen right away," Maloney-Schwartz says, before suggesting to her husband, "Maybe you should go get your sperm tested?"

Kent, who welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, in March, then asks Schwartz what he wears to sleep, before she reveals, "Randall's a free-baller."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 9 following speculation regarding the future of the reality series.

"Vanderpump Rules will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal's own safety guidelines," said a Bravo spokesperson. "The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."

Production on the show is set to kick off in May. Variety first reported the news.

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the drama-filled lives of the staffers employed at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant.

Before the show's ninth season was officially confirmed on Tuesday, Vanderpump, 60, gave an update last month about what's to come.

"Everyone asks me ... Listen, we're heading towards the right direction," Vanderpump — whose SUR restaurant reopened in February — said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "But I think Bravo's got to announce when they're ready to do that again. It's a story that keeps playing out. But yeah, we're getting there."

However, the long-running series experienced major hiccups after season 8 wrapped in June.

Series veteran Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright later announced their departure from the series via Instagram in December. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Taylor, who also faced backlash amid allegations regarding his past actions, captioned his post. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."