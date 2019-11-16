Relationships Are Tested in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Trailer — Watch!

Vanderpump Rules fans might want to sit down for this one — the official season 8 trailer is here.

The trailer was released during the Vanderpump Rules cast panel at BravoCon on Saturday. And needless to say, the tears will surely be flowing this season — both happy and sad.

As Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright prepare for their wedding day, the groom finds himself at odds with his best man Tom Sandoval. “I walk around on eggshells and Jax does whatever the f— he wants,” Sandoval confides in Tom Schwartz. Even Cartwright gets into it with the feuding friends as she tells Sandoval to “f— off!”

Meanwhile, the Witches of WeHo appear to be in conflict as Stassi Schroeder goes head-to-head with Kristen Doute.

Image zoom Tommy Garcia/Bravo

And James Kennedy is in hot water again this season, this time with his girlfriend Raquel, after he allegedly calls her a “slut” during an argument.

In the season teaser earlier this month, fans were introduced fans to a few hot new arrivals to cast — general manager Max Boyens, assistant manager Danica Dow and servers Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan.

And they certainly aren’t sitting on the sidelines: The new servers quickly find themselves embroiled in drama too.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.