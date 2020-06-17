Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent Says Fiancé Paid for a Therapy Session That Jax Taylor Bailed on

On the third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion, the cast addressed Jax Taylor's comments suggesting he has mental health issues

This season on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor admitted to having anger issues, feeling "like a handicapped person" and worrying that his brain was "sprained" as the glow from his fairy-tale wedding faded and he lashed out at his friends and wife.

On the third and final part of the season 8 reunion Tuesday night, he insisted he was working on himself. But his costars questioned how exactly he was doing so.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought I was doing better," he said at one point. "I'm going to have bad days."

Stassi Schroeder called out Jax for acting defensive whenever his issues were brought up.

"Jax, you're instilling fear in your friends, and Brittany, is like, is making us scared to hurt her feelings — " she said, as Tom Sandoval cried, "Yes!"

" — so you're doing together, right now, exactly what we're scared of," Stassi continued. "We're scared of pissing Jax off and we're scared of hurting Brittany, and we have to be able to be honest with you guys. This can't be a situation where we're all f—ing scared to have an opinion. You're the one who said you had mental health problems at the end of this season. You are the one, Jax, who talked about how you were depressed, how you were scared about what you were going to do, how you couldn't control yourself. So now we're going to talk to you about it."

"It's fine coming from certain people, but there's certain people I don't want to hear it from," Jax said, alluding to Sandoval (whom he's fallen out with) and girlfriend Ariana Madix. "If it comes from pretty much anyone except you two."

"It's the tone and the way it was brought up," Jax's wife Brittany Cartwright added.

Host Andy Cohen asked Ariana — who opened up earlier about experiencing depression and seeking therapy on a weekly basis to help her cope — for her reaction to Jax saying he has mental problems. But Brittany interrupted.

"He obviously does. He goes up and down, it's not a f—ing lie, so please, let me hear what you have to say," she said.

"Listen, here's the thing, I think that we all deal with s—," Ariana said. "The thing is that he probably does have issues that he needs to work through, and the best advice that I can give is to find a therapist you connect with and really work through that s—. Because it's important, and it's not something that you can just, like, let fall to the wayside. Honestly, that has to be your priority."

"Do something about it," Sandoval added.

Andy said he had heard that Lala Kent's fiancé, producer Randall Emmett, had suggested someone for Jax to speak with.

"He did not just recommend a therapist," Lala corrected. "Randall paid for this session, and Jax didn't show up. And Jax, you're my boy. I love you so much — "

"Because he doesn't give a s—! He doesn't care! He doesn't want to get better. He doesn't want to change," Sandoval cried. "I don't want to hear you're a 'work in progress' anymore."

Jax didn't address Lala's claim and simply asked, "Is this a pick on me right now or what?"

"I guess," Brittany said. "I mean, all of our friends obviously don't even love us."

"No, no, no, no, no," Lala insisted. "Brittany and Jax, you guys are my people. I ride or die for you. You know how I feel about both of you."

Brittany turned her head for a few moments, hiding her tears. "I'm fine, I'm just trying not to cry, because I've done nothing to any of you guys," she said, later adding, "At the end of the day, that's my husband, and I'm always going to take up for him."

"We're not coming at you," Tom Schwartz insisted. "We're saying be more proactive instead of doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results, you know?"

"Please, like, do something about this, because we — literally, Brittany, we f—ing love you so much," Ariana pleaded. "I hate this for you."