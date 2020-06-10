Lala Kent says there was "a lot of legal stuff going on"

Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Lala Kent Explains Why Her Feud with 50 Cent Wasn't on the Show

Last year, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett's feud with 50 Cent became the stuff of internet legend. So Vanderpump Rules viewers were surprised that the fight was only mentioned briefly in season 8, when James Kennedy explained that Kent was furious that he'd joked about the drama on Instagram.

“I mean, I won’t say more than I can," Kent, 30, said on Tuesday night's reunion episode. "There was a very public beef between myself and a pretty famous rapper, and it got very bad. I felt like James and I had moved so beyond doing petty s— to each other that when I saw that it was just like a knife in my heart.”

Kennedy, 27, apologized for making light of the situation.

“This is a long string of things that, you know, I wasn’t proud of," he said. "Why did I make that petty remark? Because I had to fulfill some kind of inside thing while I was out with everybody. So dumb. And I see that clearly now, and I’m really sorry about that."

“Everything’s good now," Kent said. "Myself and Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other.”

When host Andy Cohen asked why viewers hadn't seen the dispute "play out," Kent alluded to legal restrictions.

“Well, number one, when this all happened, we were not filming. I think we would have had a much harder time if it was happening during filming. But there was also a lot of legal stuff going on that … " she said, grimacing. "Yeah.”

The feud erupted in April 2019, when 50 Cent claimed in a series of social media posts that Emmett, his producing partner on the TV series Power, owed him $1 million. The rapper/entrepreneur, 44, demanded his money "by Monday" and shared vintage VPR clips of the reality star bragging about the expensive gifts Emmett, 49, had bought her after they met during a movie audition and discussing their sex life. She retaliated online, and the fight exploded until 50 Center confirmed he'd been wired his money.

On Watch What Happens Live that August, 50 Cent said he didn't regret the public disagreement.

"It got me paid right away," he told Cohen, later adding of the couple, "I don’t have a problem with them."

Hours before Tuesday's VPR reunion aired, Bravo announced that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning next season. Their exits come days after Schroeder and Doute apologized for calling the police on former castmate Faith Stowers after spotting a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft in 2018. Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, were slammed even before their series debuts due to past racist tweets that resurfaced last winter.