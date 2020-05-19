Vanderpump Rules Finale: Jax Taylor Compares His Anger Issues to Being 'Handicapped'

"Something is wrong with me — I was at Home Depot buying flowers, and I'm breaking down crying on aisle eight," Jax Taylor tells Tom Sandoval

Years-long friendships fell apart on the Vanderpump Rules finale as the original cast members grappled with their shifting dynamics in season 8.

On Tuesday night's episode, a party celebrating the one-year anniversary of Tom Tom serves as the final battle ground (for now) for the war among the Witches of WeHo, as well as the guys' rivalry.

Kristen Doute — who reunited with on-off love Brian Carter during last week's episode — pulls Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder aside, hoping for clarity on why they've had so little patience for her during her breakup.

"I've been really sad this whole summer about everything, and I still don't completely understand it," she says. "I thought that Carter and I were done forever."

"I heard that you and Carter are together," Katie shoots back, as Stassi asserts that their "friendship hasn't been the same for a very, very, very long time."

Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor hope to declare a détente following their dueling pool parties. Tom accuses Jax of holding things over him and not allowing anyone to disagree with him for the year leading up to his wedding, and Jax doesn't exactly disagree with this assessment.

"You be the guy's bitch until he gets married. That's part of being a best man," he says in a confessional. "I don't understand the problem."

To Tom, he attempts to explain his angry outbursts over the past few weeks. "Something is wrong with me. I was at Home Depot buying flowers, and I'm breaking down crying on aisle eight," he says. "I'm — it's like a handicapped person."

"Oh, come on, man. Don't act like that gives you a f---ing hall pass," Tom replies, later adding, "It's a constant one-upper, it's a constant f---ing s---ing on things. Dude, you do it! Jax, why can't you be happy for me?"

And Stassi declares her friendship with Kristen to be officially over: "Witches of WeHo, donezo. Lay it to rest. RIP. Cool, 'cause I really can't. My brain is going to f---ing explode."

To the camera, she elaborates on her frustrations; she feels she's outgrown the relationship and all of Kristen's drama. "It's hard saying goodbye to Kristen," she admits. "I mean, when I first met her, I was the new girl at SUR and she was the cool, older one, and she knew all of the tricks of SUR. I mean, she taught me how to steal wine. She introduced me to this group of friends, to Jax, to Schwartz, I mean, to Beau. And now I don't even know if she'll be standing up with me at my wedding, or even be there."

Tom has a similar realization. "I've been friends with Jax for a long time. I just don't know if I have a space in my life for that kind of repetitive negativity, and I feel like I'm wasting my energy and my love on the wrong person," he says in a confessional.

"Why don't we just take a break for a little bit? Just a timeout, man," Jax offers. "I've f---ed up a lot of things. I don't want to f--- this up anymore."

Tom agrees, walking away. When Lisa Vanderpump approaches Jax, encouraging him to fix things, he insists she doesn't understand the severity of the situation.

"It's not just a f---ing television show, Lisa," he says. "These are my true friends. This is why my show is successful."

But Lisa explodes. "It's actually not your show, it's actually my show. So don't be f—ing disrespectful to me," she reminds him. "Listen. Stop making yourself feel more special than you are. We're all human beings. We're all gonna lose people, we're all gonna fall in love, we're all gonna have great relationships, we're all gonna f--- up. Stop putting the pressure on yourself. We're all gonna lose our parents. We're all gonna go through tragedy, because that's what life's about."