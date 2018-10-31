Engagements and Potential Splits: Relationships are Tested in Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is pumped full of drama, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at the trailer.

After a season of fractured relationships, the staff at SUR seem to have come together — with Jax Taylor proposing to longtime girlfriend Brittney Cartwright after their dramatic breakup last season.

“Tonight is the night where many of us thought would never happen,” Lisa Vanderpump says at their engagement party. “He has had a very emotional year, as a few other people here have.”

And she certainly wasn’t lying. The trailer teases several fights between cast members, with Lala Kent yelling at James Kennedy‘s girlfriend Raquel, a marital spat between Katie Maloney and husband Tom Schwartz and even a revelation about Ariana Madix‘s past.

Vanderpump Rules

“You’ve been in a relationship with a girl before,” boyfriend Tom Sandavol says to Madix during a heated exchange.

“That is not your business to tell,” Madix shoots back.

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and James Kennedy Tommy Garcia/Bravo

But no matter how much conflict might arise within the group, the friends have proven that their bond is unbreakable.

The trailer teases joint birthday parties, a few girls nights out and of course, Scheana Marie belting out “Good as Gold.”

This season also gives fans an inside look at Stassi Schroeder‘s relationship with boyfriend Beau Clark.

Needless to say, the tears will surely be flowing — both happy and sad.

Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. It’ll be paired with the new series Unanchored, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.