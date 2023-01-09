'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss

Vanderpump Rules' first season 10 trailer dropped on Monday, and Katie Maloney has foregone the rage-texting in favor of directly confronting Tom Schwartz over his hookup with costar Raquel Leviss.

After Maloney finds out that her ex-husband got physical with Leviss, she tells the Tom Tom bar owner: "I've never had hatred for you and now I do. I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

The drama kicked into high gear during the cast's trip to Mexico for Scheana Shay's Mexican wedding to Brock Davies, so it's probably safe to say tequila was involved.

Of course, Maloney's anger that her ex has moved on doesn't mean she's not ready to do so herself — the trailer also shows her on a date.

Maloney has a double date partner in Lala Kent, who also let the world in on her high-profile split from movie producer Randall Emmett during the previous season of Vanderpump Rules.

James Kennedy, Kent's friend and semi-ex — who just happens to be Leviss's ex-fiancé — also seems ready to lock it down with his new love. Speaking about new girlfriend Ally Lewber, he says, "I'm going to put babies in her one day."

Elsewhere, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are confronted with the rumor that they have an open relationship.

Quickly after the trailer was released on Monday, though, Madix shut down the speculation: "we dont have an open relationship. i'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious."

And Sandoval is facing struggles in his business with Schwartz as they struggle for a second season running to get their new bar Schwartz & Sandy's up and running.

Though the tumult of bringing a business to life doesn't seem to have affected Sandoval's relationship with Madix, Schwartz thinks it's at the core of his and Maloney's marriage ending. "We gotta get this f---ing bar opened," he says in the trailer. "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Even before filming began for season 10, rumors that Schwartz and Leviss had hooked up earlier this year began swirling after a Twitter user claimed in April that the costars had kissed at Coachella. However, Schwartz denied those claims, tweeting that he "wasn't at Coachella."

Renewed speculation began after Shay and Davies' Aug. 23 wedding (Schwartz served as a groomsman and Leviss was in the bridal party).

Soon after, a source confirmed the PEOPLE: "They were in a room together and that happened organically. It was the right place at the right time kind of thing. Everyone had been drinking a lot."

The wedding hookup came only five months after Schwartz announced the end of his nearly three-year marriage to Maloney. (The pair had been together 12 years all together.)

"Well this sucks," he wrote on Instagram in March. "After 9 years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone def to say 'please respect our privacy' (especially while posting this) so instead I'll ask to please be kind."

In his statement, Schwartz revealed that Maloney was the one who made the choice to separate.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he wrote in part, adding, "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship."

Maloney, who was the first to announce the pair's split and filed for divorce that same month, later spoke about ending things on her podcast.

"Ultimately, I just wasn't happy," she said. "For a long time, I sat with it. I thought about it and I didn't talk to anyone about it for a long time. I wanted to know, if it was just something else that was making me feel this way [and] that it was coming from a different place."

Following their split, Leviss told Page Six that she felt as though Schwartz and Maloney "do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately."

"It has [changed the dynamic]," she added. "It seems that way, anyway — even though I'm friends with both of them."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Meanwhile, Leviss had been introduced to the SUR crew by Kennedy, whom she dated for five years before they split following a nearly seven-month engagement.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," they said in a join Instagram statement in Dec. 2021. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

The couple shared the news of their split with cast members the night before the show's season 9 reunion.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Although Kennedy blamed the relationship's fallout on the COVID-19 pandemic, Leviss has expressed that she felt differently.

"We haven't been having sex for a while," she revealed to Lisa Vanderpump.

"It's been since those rage texts that James sent me," she added, referencing the time back in 2019 when James sent her a string of angry text messages after a night out with friends.

Both Maloney and Kennedy were noticeably absent from Shay's big day, but other familiar faces from the show like Madix, Sandoval, Kristin Doute and Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright were in attendance.

Maloney and Schwartz finalized their divorce in September.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will premiere Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.