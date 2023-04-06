'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Special: Everything to Know

Here's what to expect from the anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion special, including whether the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair will be addressed

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 6, 2023 04:34 PM
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

As Vanderpump Rules season 10 is underway, its highly-anticipated reunion special is quickly approaching.

The show has never fallen short of drama, and this season is no different. However, unlike past seasons, the tension between cast members heightened when the cameras weren't rolling, bringing a new dynamic to the screen since season 10 premiered on Feb. 8 this year.

Between cheating scandals and restraining orders, the Lisa Vanderpump-led series has Bravoholics wide-eyed at the drama that's said to unfold when the season 10 reunion airs. "Bravo Boss" Andy Cohen has teased what viewers can expect from the special, which was filmed in March, specifically detailing how it all would be addressed.

The Watch What Happens Live host revealed how the reunion will cover the months-long affair between costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss exposed on March 3, ultimately ending Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

In addition to Cohen, who called the reunion "really confrontational," various other cast members have taken to social media to share their immediate takeaways after the taping wrapped. Speaking on her own Instagram Story, Lala Kent described the taping as "the most exhausting reunion" she's "ever done."

"I'm drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I'm happy to be home now with my little one," she added. "Anyway, I think you guys will enjoy it though, so that is the silver lining to it all."

Meanwhile, Cohen asked Madix if it was "safe to say you're wearing a revenge dress" on his Instagram Story before the taping commenced. "I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh?" replied Madix, who was off-camera for the exchange.

Here's everything to know ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

Who's hosting the Vanderpump Rules reunion?

Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will be hosted by none other than the "Bravo Boss" himself, Andy Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live star has been teasing what fans can expect from the special — and most importantly, bracing them for the drama that's soon to unfold.

The day after the special wrapped tapping, Cohen teased the drama in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "Well, that was that really confrontational," he told the camera. "It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid."

When did the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion film?

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, less than a month after the cast imploded from the news that Leviss was having an affair with Sandoval and ultimately ended his nine-year relationship with Madix.

Prior to the taping, Cohen confirmed on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, that the taping was quickly approaching. Notably, he said he was "girding my loins" in anticipation of what was expected to go down when production on the special commenced.

"How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???" Cohen tweeted on March 3 after news of the affair broke. Lisa Vanderpump then replied, "Ummm one…I'm not sure my heart is up to it."

Which cast members will attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion?

Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

It's been confirmed that the following participated in the season 10 reunion special: Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Sandoval, Madix, Leviss, Tom Schwartz, Kent, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy.

While drama on the show is no surprise to Bravoholics, fans questioned the cast's attendance due to the severity of factors that took place when cameras weren't rolling. In addition to the cheating scandal, Leviss's temporary restraining order against Shay also raised eyebrows about their attendance.

The restraining order came after an alleged altercation between Leviss and Shay in the wake of Leviss' affair fallout with Tom Sandoval. The order was still in place as the cast filmed the season 10 reunion on March 23, and Shay and Leviss ultimately were kept in different rooms and took turns filming with the other cast members.

However, days after the reunion was filmed, Leviss' restraining order was officially dismissed after she was a no-show in court. "This isn't reality TV," Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This is the real world and Rachel's actions have real consequences. ... We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

Will the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal with Ariana Madix be addressed?

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Madix and Sandoval ended their relationship on March 3. Vanderpump Rules cameras resumed rolling after news of the affair went public while taping of the reunion special began later that month.

During an episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Cohen confirmed that the cheating scandal would be addressed within the season as well as during the reunion special.

"You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yup, the cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming," the Watch What Happens Live host confirmed. "You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion."

As for how it will be specifically discussed during the reunion? "I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me," Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show on April 3.

Cohen also mentioned that he re-asked some of the questions when the entire cast was together. "It was a real reckoning," he added. "If you are looking to hear their story — you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done, in what I would say in an aggressive manner — you will get it."

When will the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion air?

A release date for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special has yet to be announced. It will air on Bravo and will likely be released on NBC's streamer, Peacock, at a later date, according to Cohen.

