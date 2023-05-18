'VPR' Finale Playback: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Their Scandoval Chat

The Scandoval came to a head on Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules finale as Sandoval and Leviss had to own up to their mistakes, teeing up an extremely uncomfortable interaction at her apartment

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 18, 2023 02:02 PM
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
Photo: Bravo/Instagram

Bravo's real-time footage of the #Scandoval finally made it to air on Wednesday night's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

Ariana Madix learned that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. Ariana, 37, shared the news with some of her other costars and Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, debriefed about how everything went down in one of the most awkward five minutes of reality television.

Read on for the lowlights of Tom and Raquel's uncomfortable conversation...

Sandoval calls Raquel "Ariana"

At the beginning of the chat at Raquel's place, she and Sandoval reflected on how their affair unfolded, with the TomTom restaurant owner saying he had initially tried to set Raquel up with his best friend Tom Schwartz.

"I'm trying to hook you up with like Schwartz," Sandoval said, adding that he tried to tell his friend, "Like, 'Dude, you're sleeping on Ariana. You're a f---ing idiot. Like, she's amazing!"

Raquel quickly pointed out that Sandoval tarnished the nice thought by referring to her by his ex-girlfriend's name. "You just called me Ariana," she said.

Silence.

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix. Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cue the space lights!

As a way to hide his shame after misnaming Raquel, Sandoval asked her, "Can we like kill some of these lights?"

Raquel obliged and then only her infamous purple space light remained.

"Ah, that's so much better," Sandoval said, clearly trying to find solace in the smallest of wins.

Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

Raquel and Sandoval tell each other "I love you" — but not on purpose

The reality stars realized they'd have to tell their parents about one another. "Your mom f---ing hates me," Sandoval said, but mumbled about his own parents: "They love you."

Raquel misheard and responded, "I love you too."

Out of obligation, Sandoval returned the sentiment: "I said, 'They love you,' but I love you too."

And yet, Sandoval and Raquel are too bashful to kiss on camera

Partway through the conversation, Sandoval and Raquel hugged in lieu of kissing.

"I can't kiss you, there's cameras, I can't," Sandoval told the woman he'd been kissing for more than six months.

Raquel agreed, "I can't either. It's so weird."

RELATED VIDEO: VPR: Raquel and Sandoval Had Sex in Her Car While Ariana Was Reeling from Her Dog's Death

Raquel took Scheana's punch "like a champ"

Raquel and Sandoval moved to the couch to examine the cut on her eyebrow from Scheana Shay's alleged physical assaulted Raquel after she learned about the affair.

"Wow," Sandoval marveled.

Raquel admitted it hurt, but oddly bragged, "I took it like a champ." (Scheana, 38, has consistently denied punching the former pageant queen, even demonstrating during Wednesday's finale that she is "physically incapable" of making a fist due to her long nails.)

Seemingly losing courage, Raquel continued, "And then I'm like, Is this my karma? And it scares me. I feel so isolated. I honestly feel like I only have you, my parents and my sister to have like best interest at heart."

VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
Bravo

Sandoval had no response when Raquel called out his track record of cheating

Raquel acknowledged that Sandoval's loyalty to her seemed "questionable."

"It's like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much?" she asked him. "Because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me."

Sandoval didn't have anything to say and simply ran his fingers, with his white-painted nails, through his hair.

Raquel and Sandoval sip on shots of whiskey and beer

To make the conversation palatable, the duo brought Coors (made to chill!) to chase shots of whiskey when they sat down.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attend White Fox After Hours At Delilah Los Angeles
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Raquel and Sandoval try convince themselves their affair "was worth it"

"I know we always said we wouldn't f---ing do this if we didn't think it was worth it," Raquel said. "Just think, the way it imploded, this is not ideal at all."

Sandoval concurred. "I know," he said. "It was the f---ing stupidest thing."

Raquel shared her justification for the affair in a confessional interview. "I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love," she said.

In his own confessional interview, Sandoval said he pursued a relationship with Raquel to prove to himself "you're not washed up."

Raquel Leviss
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Raquel goes poof

At the end of the uncomfortable scene, a title card came on screen reading, "After filming this scene, Raquel turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix Recalls Meeting New Love Daniel Wai — at a Wedding — 10 Days After Tom Sandoval Broke Her Heart
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Feels the Blame Really Lies in Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair with Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix Plans to Sell L.A. Home She Shares with Tom Sandoval as Exes Continue to Live Together
Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Says She Won't Film Again with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss on 'Vanderpump Rules': 'Good Luck'
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
elle fanning, Nicholas Hoult
'The Great' 's Elle Fanning Admits 'There Was So Much Crying' During Nicholas Hoult's 'Emotional' Goodbye
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
ABC Announces The Golden Bachelor
'The Golden Bachelor' : ABC Commits to 'Bachelor' Spinoff Featuring Single Sexagenarians and Beyond