'VPR' Finale Playback: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Their Scandoval Chat

Bravo's real-time footage of the #Scandoval finally made it to air on Wednesday night's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

Ariana Madix learned that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. Ariana, 37, shared the news with some of her other costars and Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, debriefed about how everything went down in one of the most awkward five minutes of reality television.

Read on for the lowlights of Tom and Raquel's uncomfortable conversation...

Sandoval calls Raquel "Ariana"

At the beginning of the chat at Raquel's place, she and Sandoval reflected on how their affair unfolded, with the TomTom restaurant owner saying he had initially tried to set Raquel up with his best friend Tom Schwartz.

"I'm trying to hook you up with like Schwartz," Sandoval said, adding that he tried to tell his friend, "Like, 'Dude, you're sleeping on Ariana. You're a f---ing idiot. Like, she's amazing!"

Raquel quickly pointed out that Sandoval tarnished the nice thought by referring to her by his ex-girlfriend's name. "You just called me Ariana," she said.

Silence.

Cue the space lights!

As a way to hide his shame after misnaming Raquel, Sandoval asked her, "Can we like kill some of these lights?"

Raquel obliged and then only her infamous purple space light remained.

"Ah, that's so much better," Sandoval said, clearly trying to find solace in the smallest of wins.

Raquel and Sandoval tell each other "I love you" — but not on purpose

The reality stars realized they'd have to tell their parents about one another. "Your mom f---ing hates me," Sandoval said, but mumbled about his own parents: "They love you."

Raquel misheard and responded, "I love you too."

Out of obligation, Sandoval returned the sentiment: "I said, 'They love you,' but I love you too."

And yet, Sandoval and Raquel are too bashful to kiss on camera

Partway through the conversation, Sandoval and Raquel hugged in lieu of kissing.

"I can't kiss you, there's cameras, I can't," Sandoval told the woman he'd been kissing for more than six months.

Raquel agreed, "I can't either. It's so weird."

Raquel took Scheana's punch "like a champ"

Raquel and Sandoval moved to the couch to examine the cut on her eyebrow from Scheana Shay's alleged physical assaulted Raquel after she learned about the affair.

"Wow," Sandoval marveled.

Raquel admitted it hurt, but oddly bragged, "I took it like a champ." (Scheana, 38, has consistently denied punching the former pageant queen, even demonstrating during Wednesday's finale that she is "physically incapable" of making a fist due to her long nails.)

Seemingly losing courage, Raquel continued, "And then I'm like, Is this my karma? And it scares me. I feel so isolated. I honestly feel like I only have you, my parents and my sister to have like best interest at heart."

Sandoval had no response when Raquel called out his track record of cheating

Raquel acknowledged that Sandoval's loyalty to her seemed "questionable."

"It's like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much?" she asked him. "Because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me."

Sandoval didn't have anything to say and simply ran his fingers, with his white-painted nails, through his hair.

Raquel and Sandoval sip on shots of whiskey and beer

To make the conversation palatable, the duo brought Coors (made to chill!) to chase shots of whiskey when they sat down.

Raquel and Sandoval try convince themselves their affair "was worth it"

"I know we always said we wouldn't f---ing do this if we didn't think it was worth it," Raquel said. "Just think, the way it imploded, this is not ideal at all."

Sandoval concurred. "I know," he said. "It was the f---ing stupidest thing."

Raquel shared her justification for the affair in a confessional interview. "I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love," she said.

In his own confessional interview, Sandoval said he pursued a relationship with Raquel to prove to himself "you're not washed up."

Raquel goes poof

At the end of the uncomfortable scene, a title card came on screen reading, "After filming this scene, Raquel turned off her phone and was not seen or heard from for weeks."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.