Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says Relationship with Brock Feels Like Her 'First Real One'

Scheana Marie Shay may have kissed a lot of frogs, but she thinks she’s finally found her “king.”

Speaking with Bravo TV in a video interview published on Valentine’s Day, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her relationship with Brock Davies, saying she doesn’t believe she was “ever truly fully happy until now.”

“My new relationship honestly feels like the first real one I’ve ever been in,” said Shay, 34. “I don’t think I actually was ever truly fully happy until now. I think I told myself I was happy. I acted like the whole world was sunshine and rainbows when in reality, it’s not. But I think you know it’s like you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king.”

“I tend to waste money on boys who don’t deserve it and now that I have a man who does deserve it, he’s like, ‘Please don’t buy me anything. Like, you’ve done that enough.’ I still do — I’m not going to listen to that,” she shared.

From the outset, the Australian athlete and gym owner made a positive impression on Shay with his sweet pursuit.

“The first week we met, he sent me flowers. There were so many like little things right off the bat that I’m just like you know, if you feel it, say it, do it. Live your best life,” she said.

She also reflected on how her past relationships — including her marriage to Michael Shay (they wed on July 27, 2014 and the divorce was finalized in late April 2017) and romance with Rob Valletta — have shaped the woman she is today.

“I say jump in and then you know what, if it doesn’t work out you’ve not wasted as much time,” she said.

She admitted that after her split from her ex-husband, she “jumped in way too quick” into her relationship with Valletta and “did not process that divorce.”

“I just moved on like everything was okay and I do think after a relationship that long, a marriage, a divorce, something that was so traumatic when it ended, I think you do need to give yourself some time. Still have fun, but just know to probably not jump right in because then that kind of is a rebound. I felt like I was dealing with two breakups at once, and that made it a lot harder for me,” she explained.

While she did say that her current romance “did happen very quickly, and I mean, we were out of the country in five weeks of dating,” Davies was the one to make it official.

“And when we were out of the country, that’s when we kind of had that conversation. He called me his girlfriend and I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, what did you just call me?’ Then I was like, okay, let’s do it,” she said about the rugby player.

Continued the Bravo star, “I think for every person it’s different. For some, you can move really quickly. For some, you might want to move slower. But for me, I’m like I’m 34, I’m divorced, I want to know right away if it’s going to work. I don’t want to waste months and months of time of trying to take it slow and playing games. I’m too old for that.”

In November, Shay opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Davies during BravoCon, saying she wanted to keep their romance low-key.

“I’m happy,” she said. “I don’t feel like I need to brag about him because I know he’s not going anywhere.”

“He’s very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated,” she added.

Previously, a source told PEOPLE that Shay met Davies through mutual friends.

“Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months. She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source said. “The couple just returned from a visit to Brock’s native Australia, during which Brock surprised Scheana with a trip to Bali.”

“The relationship is still very new, but Scheana hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while,” the source added.