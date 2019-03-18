Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Addresses Rumor That Jordyn Woods Applied to SUR After Scandal

Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Marie is “SURving” up some truth.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now on Monday, Marie revealed whether or not Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods applied to work at SUR — the restaurant where the Vanderpump Rules staff works — in the wake of her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Feb. 21, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy tweeted, “WAIT! @jordynwoods is at SUR right now handing in her resume,” with a laughing crying emoji. “I’m dead.”

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

RELATED: Scheana Marie and Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Getting Skinny Shamed and Their Past Eating Disorders

Kennedy’s tweet came days after Woods’ alleged tryst with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Thompson after a night of partying with friends at the NBA star’s home. (Woods admitted that Thompson kissed her the morning after she left his home, but denied that they had sex. Thompson, who tweeted then deleted “FAKE NEWS” when the Woods scandal first broke, has not publicly addressed the news since.)

WAIT! @jordynwoods is at SUR right now handing in her resume 😂 I’m dead — James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) February 22, 2019

Although Marie retweeted a meme of herself on Feb. 26 in which she shakes her head alongside a tweet that reads, “When @jordynwoods turned in her application at SUR,” Marie clarified that Woods, 21, didn’t actually apply to work at Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood establishment.

“No,” Marie said when asked if Woods turned in an application. “But she really did go into SUR like a day or two after all of this … broke.”

“She had an appearance like around the corner and went into SUR at first, so she’s like standing at the bar and looks like she’s waiting for an interview,” explained Marie, 33. “But she did not turn in a resume.”

RELATED: Do They Really Still Work at SUR? The Vanderpump Rules Cast Spills the Secrets Behind the Show

And if Woods did want to apply to work at SUR and star on Vanderpump Rules, she’d be facing some upfront backlash from the Bravo cast.

“None of us have an ounce of respect for her,” Marie said about Woods.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.