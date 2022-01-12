Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay 'Learned a Big Lesson' About Not Having Prenup in Previous Marriage

Scheana Shay is opening up about the "big lesson" she learned from her first marriage and subsequent divorce from ex-husband Michael Shay.

On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana, 36, met with Brock Davies to sign their prenuptial agreement. Before he proposed, Scheana had said the two wanted to "have all our ducks in a row" since they hope to wed someday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Scheana and Brock's attorneys eventually joined them alongside a notary. It was Brock's attorney who noted that it's "somewhat unusual to sign a document before there's a wedding date set," but he reiterated that each party's belongings will return to them if a divorce occurs.

As the couple went through and initialed each page, they clarified their own restrictions in the case of a divorce. Scheana explained that having a prenuptial agreement in place is important to her due to the demise of her marriage to ex Michael, 34.

"First time around when I got married, we didn't do a prenup," said Scheana. "But there was an addiction problem and when the trust was broken, I realized this isn't a marriage I want to continue."

The Bravo star added, "He didn't want to get divorced and I was like, 'How about we split our bank account?' And then he agreed."

Scheana Shay and Michael Shay Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Scheana addressed her divorce further in a confessional, saying there's "always a risk" if you opt to not have a prenup.

"I definitely learned a big lesson," she said. "No matter how much you love someone and they love you, there's always a risk that you could lose everything. I just don't want to take that risk again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scheana married Michael, who was her high school friend-turned-boyfriend, in 2014. But the pair called it quits in 2016 — a moment that later aired during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Two years later, Scheana began dating Brock. They welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon, in April 2021 and got engaged months later in July.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Elsewhere in Tuesday's episode, Brock arranged a surprise proposal for Scheana shortly after they returned home from signing their prenup. After blindfolding her and leading her into their apartment, he took her out to their patio covered with rose petals and balloons.

"You make me the best and I don't want to do anything without you, ever," Brock said through tears. "You're the best mom, you're the best girlfriend and I want to make you the best wife. Honey, will you be my wife?"

After Scheana said yes to his proposal, Brock told her that he wanted to plan a "surprise shotgun wedding." But the only time they had to get married that summer was the weekend of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' engagement party.

At the time, Scheana said she didn't even feel comfortable wearing her engagement ring to James and Raquel's own celebration. But Brock revealed that "there's a conversation in the cards" where they could sneak away and get hitched with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's help.

Upon going through with the plan, they would be able to get "secretly married" without everyone else knowing. (Tom would be tasked with officiating the secret ceremony since he's ordained.)

As Scheana later spoke to Tom, 38, and Ariana, 36, at James and Raquel's engagement weekend celebration, Tom admitted to Scheana that he's "super f---ing paranoid" about their secret plan. Despite being hesitant to go through with it, he advised that the group "move forward optimistically like it can happen."