Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is 'Happy' with Boyfriend Brock Davies: 'He's Not Going Anywhere'

Scheana Marie Shay is happy in love.

The Vanderpump Rules star opened up to PEOPLE about her new relationship with boyfriend Brock Davies during BravoCon on Saturday, saying she wants to keep their romance more low-key.

“I’m happy,” she says. “I don’t feel like I need to brag about him because I know he’s not going anywhere.”

“He’s very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated,” she says.

And her Vanderpump Rules costar LaLa Kent couldn’t help but sing Davies’ praises as well.

“She doesn’t have to brag about him because his actions speak for themself,” says Kent. “And he’s so hot. He’s a snack and a teddy bear.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Shay met the athlete and gym owner through mutual friends.

“Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months. She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source said. “The couple just returned from a visit to Brock’s native Australia, during which Brock surprised Scheana with a trip to Bali.”

“The relationship is still very new, but Scheana hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while,” added the source.

Shay previously dated Robert Valletta, and was divorced from husband Mike Shay in 2017 after two years of marriage.

Earlier this year, fellow Bravo star Shep Rose said that Shay asked him to dance at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s wedding.

“I need a date! I don’t think I got a plus one,” Rose said on PEOPLE Now in June. “Scheana texted me the other day, she’s like, ‘Save me a dance at Jax’s wedding!’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

The Southern Charm star added that while he and Scheana have spent time together in the past, he wouldn’t comment on whether or not their time was romantic. “We’ve gone out and had a lot of fun together. But yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Vanderpump Rules season 8 premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.