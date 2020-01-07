Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek: Scheana Shay Gets Upset After Ex Matt Boyens Calls Her 'Boy Crazy'

New season, new drama!

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney overhears newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni comparing notes on dating Scheana Shay.

“I feel like you guys have a past, I don’t know what the deal is with that,” Caprioni tells Boyens. “I’m not trying to be with her … “

“Her and I weren’t like legit together,” Boyens clarifies.

As Caprioni implies that Shay comes on a bit strong in the beginning, Maloney eavesdrops on Boyens’ less-than-kind words about her friend.

“With Scheana, I think we all know she’s very boy crazy. It can be a little overwhelming at times,” he says, adding that he started seeing Shay after getting out of a serious relationship. “I made the mistake of hanging out all the time, every day. It wasn’t like I didn’t want to though. But then I realized, f— this is a lot.”

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Tibrina Hobson/Getty

RELATED: Relationships Are Tested in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Trailer — Watch!

When Maloney relays the message to Shay, she immediately confronts the boys.

“Did you say I’m boy crazy?” she asks Boyens. “It just sounded insulting.”

And with Caprioni, who she’s just started seeing, standing right there, Shay sets the record straight.

“You’re the one that pursued me, let’s just not forget that,” she adds.

Along with Boyens and Caprioni, season 8 features a few hot new arrivals, including Danica Dow, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan.

And of course, Shay’s dating life won’t be the only source of drama this season. The trailer teased conflict between longtime friends Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

Image zoom Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“I walk around on eggshells and Jax does whatever the f— he wants,” Sandoval confides in Tom Schwartz in the trailer. Even Taylor’s now-wife Brittany Cartwright gets into it with the feuding friends as she tells Sandoval to “f— off!”

James Kennedy is also in hot water again this season, this time with his girlfriend Raquel, after he allegedly calls her a “slut” during an argument.

Vanderpump Rules season 8 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.