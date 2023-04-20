Scheana Shay Admits She 'Obviously' Asked Husband Brock Davies If He Also Cheated with Raquel Leviss

Scheana Shay covered her bases with husband Brock Davies after Raquel Leviss's affair with Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she did ask her husband, 30, if he'd ever had a fling with Leviss, 28, after rumors of a potential hookup between the two surfaced. "I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn't think was true, I obviously had to ask" Shay, 37, said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She added a question about Leviss ever crossing a line. "He said, 'Absolutely not,' but, as a follow-up question [I asked], 'Did she ever try?' As much as I trust my husband, I don't trust [Raquel]. He said no. He said he never put that energy off, and we know Sandoval did."

The friendship between Shay and Leviss abruptly ended in early March when Schay — a longtime friend of Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix — learned about Leviss's affair with Sandoval.

Shay's discovery of the infidelity actually took place after her and Leviss's March 1 appearance WWHL. That was the night Madix discovered an intimate video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone and broke the news of Sandoval's cheating to her friends while she processed the betrayal. (Two days later, fans learned that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 40, had ended their nine-year relationship.)

Shay was still with Leviss in New York when she received word about the affair from Madix, and an alleged physical altercation took place that eventually prompted Leviss to filed a restraining order against Shay. The restraining order was officially dismissed on March 29, shortly after the costars filmed the season 10 reunion separately.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Shay defended herself on this Wednesday's WWHL. "I did not punch [Raquel] in the face," she said, demonstrating that she is unable to make a fist due to the length of her nails.

Via a statement from her lawyer issued to PEOPLE on March 29, she has previously owned up to shoving Leviss. And the "Shake That" singer also admitted on this week's WWHL to throwing Leviss's phone — but said she does not regret it.

JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays through Thursdays (check listings), both on Bravo.