Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Marie and Rumored Boyfriend Adam Spott Visit His Hometown

Vanderpump Rules fan continue to wonder: Is Scheana Marie single?

Since June, the Bravo reality star, 35, has been sharing photos of herself with rumored boyfriend Adam Spott. “Made it to hometowns,” Marie captioned a new photo of the pair from Scranton, Pennsylvania, along with a red rose emoji, both of which were references to The Bachelor.

“Bf/gf,” Vanderpump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder wrote in the comments section, shortening the labels boyfriend/girlfriend. Marie simply responded with a stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji.

Many may recognize Spott, who first shared a photo of him and Marie in June 2017, as the newest SUR bartender from season 6 and from that night on the town when Marie suggested he should date costar Brittany Cartwright.

Marie last fueled romance rumors in May when she was spotted vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii, with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, who also left a comment on Marie’s latest photo of her and Spott. “Well then,” Hayes wrote.

Spott is also aware of the romance rumors as he has previously poked fun at his relationship status with Marie.

“ADAM IS USING SCHEANA FOR CAMERA TIME / SCHEANA IS USING ADAM AS A REBOUND GUY,” he captioned a photo of the duo on Instagram in July. “CAN THEY PLEASE STOP PUSHING ADAM ON US / ISN’T HE THE GUY THAT SHE TRIED TO SET BRITTANY UP WITH / ADAM IS SO THIRSTY / ANYONE ELSE>SCHEANA AND ADAM. YEAH YEAH WE KNOW -Scheana and Adam.”

However, Marie has continued to deny any romance rumors.

“I’m still single. I’m hangin’ and bangin’,” she told E! News in September. “I’ve been single for a little over a year and I’ve definitely had my fun.”

PEOPLE confirmed in October 2017 that Marie and ex Robert Valletta split after eight months of dating. Their relationship was heavily featured on season 6 of the Bravo franchise.

Her romance with Valletta came after Marie and ex-husband Michael Shay — who wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony — announced in fall 2016 that they chose to “focus on themselves” and live separately. Shay went off the radar for six days in November, and they decided to file for divorce weeks later. (PEOPLE confirmed in May 2017 that their divorce was finalized.)