'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)

In the wake of Scandoval, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's past actions look a little different.

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules episode, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, is caught lying about Raquel, 28, spending the night at his place.

"After Beach Day, [Tom] Schwartz, Raquel and I all took a car back to my house, jumped into the jacuzzi, hung out, had some drinks, listened to music. We went in the jacuzzi," Sandoval says in a confessional.

As Raquel recounts the story to Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies and Sandoval, she admits she slept over at his house when his longtime girlfriend Ariana, 37, was out of town.

"We went in the jacuzzi after hanging out," Raquel explains, as Ariana notes, "Yeah, which is something we always do."

"And then I stayed the night and I slept on the couch," Raquel confesses.

"I was like, 'Dude, go upstairs, go to the f---ing guest room,'" Sandoval insists.

Scheana, 37, points out that Sandoval and Raquel's account hadn't always been the narrative about what happened that night.

"Raq said you guys lied and said she didn't stay the night," Scheana tells the group.

In a flashback, Sandoval can been seen telling Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Scheana's husband Brock that Raquel did not stay over.

"On the heels of, you know, the open relationship rumor and obviously, Schwartz and Raquel making out in Mexico, we just thought maybe it'd be better if everyone didn't know that little detail," Sandoval explains to cameras.

Back with the group, Sandoval insists, "I wasn't lying. Like, she did dip out. She went and passed out."

But to cameras, he acknowledges that he made a mistake. "I fully was going to tell Ariana but we should've just told the truth," he says in a confessional. "Like, stupid."

In early March, it came out that Sandoval and Ariana broke up after nine years because he'd been cheating on her with Raquel. Both Sandoval and Raquel issued apologies, and Raquel has since voluntarily entered a facility for mental health counseling.

"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," a rep for Raquel told PEOPLE earlier this month. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

The drama between Sandoval, Raquel and Ariana will play out on the remainder of VPR season 10 and will be discussed at the upcoming reunion, which filmed on March 23.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.