'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Calls Ariana 'My Girl' as Lala Says Raquel Goes Into 'Competition Mode' Around Men

Before Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's shocking split, she was set to go on a Las Vegas girls' trip with Raquel Leviss, who haggled with Lala Kent about hooking up with someone familiar to RHOBH fans

Published on March 8, 2023 10:00 PM
Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Long before Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's shocking split, the bar owner said he had to stand by "my girl," while Raquel Leviss stepped on her female costars' toes when it came to other men.

On Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana, 37, told Raquel, 28, how she felt after the latter revealed the night before that she asked Katie Maloney's ex-husband Tom Schwartz to make out.

"I could not believe what you told Katie last night, that you asked Schwartz if you wanted to make out. I was like, 'Am I about to be mad at Raquel for the first time?'" Ariana told Raquel.

In her confessional, Ariana added, "We've been encouraging Raquel, 'Get out there, make mistakes, go crazy,' but then when she says she asked Schwartz to make out with her, it's like, 'But not like that.'"

Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss
Ralph Bavaro/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Even former SURver Kristina Kelly thought Raquel's actions were shady, saying in a confessional, "I feel like I'm the only one who isn't falling for Raquel's sweet innocent act. People walk around treating her like a little baby, but that's like, an insult to babies."

Meanwhile, Sandoval — who, in real time last week, was revealed to have allegedly been in a months-long affair with Raquel — tried to comfort Ariana following a phone call that her childhood dog Charlotte was not going to make it after she suffered a seizure.

"Ariana has never really had much interest in bearing children, but if she could've given birth to Charlotte she would've. We obviously knew at some point this day is coming, but now that it's here, I'm very concerned about how this is gonna affect Ariana," Sandoval, 39, said in a confessional.

He added, "I just need to be there in any way I can. She's my girl."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

Because she wanted to be there for her dog, Ariana left the girls' trip in Las Vegas, where Lala Kent and Raquel discussed which one of them would hook up with Oliver Saunders, the eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, after they met him at Lisa Vanderpump's newest restaurant Vanderpump à Paris.

"Like obviously, I feel like you guys have some attraction for each other. I feel awkward doing anything because I know you're interested in him too," Raquel told Lala, 32.

"I say if you want my stamp of approval to hook up with him, I would never stand in the way of that," responded Lala.

But in her confessional, Lala questioned if Raquel was actually into Oliver. "It is strange to me though because she had zero interest in Oliver until I said, 'Damn, he kinda fine.' Then all of a sudden, she's treating this like a pageant and is in competition mode with me," she said.

Despite that, Lala ultimately said she was okay with Raquel hooking up with Oliver, and later at the club, the two ended up making out on the dance floor.

Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
Lala and Raquel. Bravo (2)

The events of Wednesday's episode happened months before the news broke last week that Ariana and Sandoval had split because the TomTom co-owner cheated on her with Raquel.

Ariana discovered that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Raquel a week ago when she discovered a recording of an intimate FaceTime call and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles.

After the discovery, a source told PEOPLE that Ariana was "completely blindsided." The source added: "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

By Friday afternoon, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Ariana and Sandoval were done. They had been in a monogamous relationship for nine years.

Since then, both Sandoval and Leviss have released statements taking accountability for their actions and apologizing to Madix.

Filming has also resumed on season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. The reunion taping is set to take place within the next two weeks, host Andy Cohen announced on Monday.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

