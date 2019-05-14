Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval Claims James Kennedy Mixes Alcohol with Uppers

Tom Sandoval suggested that friend and Vanderpump Rules costar James Kennedy‘s angry outbursts are triggered by mixing alcohol with drugs on Monday night’s reunion episode.

When the DJ insisted he hasn’t been “drinking and partying,” lately, the cast refused to believe him; Katie Maloney-Schwartz alleged that she saw him “sh-t-faced” at a party recently.

“I am still drinking, yes. I’m not going, like … ” he insisted.

“You’re not always honest, are you, about your sobriety?” asked Lisa Vanderpump.

That’s when Sandoval, an advocate for Kennedy all season, chimed in.

“I think when I’ve seen with you, James, be at your absolute worst is when you’re mixing alcohol with other things,” he said. “I see you have a beer, be totally chill, totally fun, mix it with other things, and then you’re like — “

“What other things? I’m smoking weed, I drink vodka,” Kennedy replied.

“More uppers-type things,” Sandoval said.

But Kennedy quickly denied the allegation” “No, I don’t.”

“Well, that’s like your kryptonite,” Sandoval insisted.

“You get very angry,” Vanderpump pointed out.

“That’s not my thing, so shut your mouth,” Kennedy yelled.

‘All right, fine, sure,” Sandoval replied.

A rep for Bravo said Kennedy is not commenting further on Sandoval’s claim.

Later, Kennedy explained that he doesn’t seem himself as an alcoholic, though he drinks as a crutch in social situations.

“I could go into social anxiety and stuff like that, but sometimes I feel like I need to be on. You know, my job is to DJ and I’m in a nightclub a lot, and people want to meet me a lot when I go to SUR and stuff like that,” he said. “But it gets hard for me sometimes, and I feel like after a whiskey or two, I feel on.”