'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Can Expect 'Retribution' at Scandoval-Centered Reunion, Promises Andy Cohen

The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up author teases that viewers will see the the long-awaited "confrontation" between Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix on the Vanderpump Rules reunion

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 12, 2023 01:59 PM
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Andy Cohen is confident Bravo fans won't be disappointed by Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion.

The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up author, 54, tells PEOPLE that viewers will see "retribution" for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's affair after the secret relationship triggered the breakup of the TomTom bar co-owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

"I think what people seem to want is for Tom and Raquel to be — they want to see the confrontation between Ariana and all the friends," he shares, adding, "and they will get that."

Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When asked about the most shocking thing he had learned about the headline-making affair, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host replied, "Just that it happened at all."

Bravo dropped the explosive reunion trailer for the three-part special on Thursday. In it, Cohen asked Sandoval, 40, and Leviss: "How did this go from a one-night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?"

While viewers don't yet get an answer to that question, Sandoval's ex Madix said through tears: "I can't think of two worse people."

When the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner turned to her, she added fiercely, "Don't even look at me — you don't deserve to look at this" as she gestured to her red revenge dress.

Backstage, Madix, 37, told costar Katie Maloney that she didn't "see anything good coming for either of those f---ing rats" (i.e. her ex and Leviss, 28).

Later in the trailer, Leviss admitted that to being "super selfish." Madix then corrected her: "Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman."

VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Following the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, the show's three-part reunion will kick off on May 24. Cohen's new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up is available now everywhere books are sold.

