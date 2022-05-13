Vanderpump Rules Renewed by Bravo for Season 10

Lisa Vanderpump and her staff of SURvers will be back for another season of Vanderpump Rules

Bravo is SUR-ving up another does of Vanderpump Rules.

The acclaimed reality series — a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which follows a group of friends who met working at Lisa Vanderpump's Los Angeles restaurant SUR — will be back for season 10, the network announced on Thursday.

News of the new season comes nearly two months after series stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their divorce. The pair were together for 12 years before their split, and their marriage ceremony was featured on the show.

Schwartz and Maloney have been cast members on Vanderpump Rules since it's premiere in 2013. They've remained on the show since, alongside original cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay.

Season 9, which kicked off in September 2021 and aired its two-part reunion in January 2022, also starred Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss and Brock Davies.

It's unclear who will return for season 10. Bravo famously doesn't comment on casting.

Vanderpump Rules isn't the only Bravo show coming back.

There are a slew of new shows coming, too, including another Below Deck spinoff (Below Deck Adventure) set in the glacial fjords of Norway; The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo's first international Housewives installment premiering in June; Southern Charm: Leva Land (working title), which is said to follow the staff at Leva Bonaparte's bustling Charleston restaurants; Real Girlfriends In Paris, and XSCAPE /SWV (working title), a new show centered around the two iconic '90s girl groups.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Peacock would be the exclusive streaming home of Bravo, all episodes of the network's shows being made available to stream on the NBC/Universal-owned platform the day after they air on Bravo.