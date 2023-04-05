'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Brags to Schwartz That He and Ariana 'Check Girls Out All the Time — and Guys'

When Tom Schwartz fixated on sharing a taboo kiss with "beautiful" Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval — who would later be revealed to be having a months-long affair with the pageant queen — said, "I get it"

Published on April 5, 2023 10:00 PM
Tom Sandoval attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BravoCon - Season 2022
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty (2)

Before news broke of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, the Schwartz & Sandy's owner confessed to his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz that he and now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix enjoyed letting their eyes wander "all the time."

The Toms, both 40, were celebrating Brock Davies' bachelor party in Mexico on Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules when Sandoval was encouraging Schwartz to move on already amid his divorce from Katie Maloney.

"I think Schwartz needs to start putting himself out there. Meeting other women," he said in a confessional. "It'll help him get over his marriage faster."

As they sat side by side ogling bikini-clad women dancing in the pool at the resort, Schwartz asked, "Why does it still feel illegal to check girls out?"

"It doesn't," responded Sandoval. In fact, he added, "Me and Ariana check girls out all the time — and guys."

Before he could comment on Sandoval's remark (which wasn't entirely shocking considering Madix, who is bisexual, once got the green light from Sandoval to enjoy a vehicular hookup with costar Lala Kent while he drove them around Los Angeles), Schwartz did double-take and questioned if Raquel, 28, was one of the ladies they were watching.

It turned out not to be the pageant queen, but Sandoval askedSchwartz: "Do you wish it was?"

"I can't explain it, she's beautiful," Schwartz admitted.

Sandoval assured him, "It's OK. I get it."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Nicole Weingart/Bravo (3)

The events of Wednesday's episode took place months before the cast learned that Raquel had been having a months-long secret relationship with Sandoval — a bombshell that ended the bar owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana, 37.

But before the "Scandoval," it seemed Schwartz had finally worked up the nerve to take action Raquel — not only because of Scandoval's urging, but also because of a disastrous dinner with Katie.

As Katie, 36, was telling friend Kristina Kelly, 35, how the meal — which was intended as a celebration the sale of her home with Schwartz — devolved into another fight between the exes, she was interrupted by none other than Raquel knocking at her door.

Raquel had come at the request of bride-to-be Scheana Shay to inform Katie that she and Kristina weren't allowed to lounge in certain areas within the hotel since they were not attending the wedding festivities.

"It's just so rich that Raquel is gonna tell me not to do something," said Katie, who'd been either yelling or sobbing about Raquel's flirtation with her ex all season. "The self-awareness is just so lacking all over this place."

After telling her castmate that she will do as she pleases, Katie then said of Raquel, "What a dumbass, dude. I feel bad for her."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Later on, Raquel would get under Katie's skin even more after Scheana, 37, asked Schwartz if he was going to make out with anybody at her wedding. Raquel asked, "Can I join this conversation?"

"I can literally see Raquel's ears perk up at the sound of Schwartz saying he's gonna make out with someone," Ariana snarked in a confessional. "Like, Here she is!"

Following Schwartz saying that he would be open to hooking up with someone at the wedding, Raquel then led him away from the group for some privacy.

"This is a romantic table. Raquel, what is this? Are you seducing me?" Schwartz asked her.

"Why, do you feel seduced?" Raquel quipped.

"A little bit actually," Schwartz admitted.

Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

As Schwartz and Raquel inched ever closer toward each other, and giving in to temptation, Brock could be heard in the distance yelling for them to make out. Despite making the situation more awkward, it also spurred Schwartz to action.

"I'm so annoyed by what people have done to try and coerce us into making out," he told Raquel. "I kinda just want to do it now."

"Schwartz!" Raquel squealed. "When did you come to this realization?

"Raquel, you're f---ing gorgeous. You're beautiful," he said. "It was never even a thing. Katie made it a thing and now you're forbidden fruit."

Raquel agreed, "She made it more of a thing than anything, and now I just can't stop thinking about it."

In a confessional interview, she shared, "There's a lot of things that attracted me to Schwartz. He is so sweet, kind. Love his sense of humor. My attraction for Schwartz definitely outweighs my desire to be friends with Katie."

Raquel Leviss 'Vanderpump Rules'
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The two costars then leaned over the table and gave each other multiple smooches as a partygoer cheered in the background. As Raquel giggled giddily, Katie and her friends having dinner nearby wrapped up and prepared to go outside — presumably moments away from seeing her ex kissing her friend.

After her affair with Sandoval became public knowledge, Raquel claimed the kiss had been organic — not simply a calculated distraction from her involvement with the other Tom.

"I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up," she insisted.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

