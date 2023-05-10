'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Botches Half-Hearted Apology for Kissing Tom Schwartz: 'We Had to Experiment!'

With the truth about her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval still under wraps, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was struggling to take responsibility for the fallout of her kiss with friend Katie Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday night's episode that was first shared by Entertainment Tonight, Leviss unwisely interrupts Maloney and Schwartz mid-argument to assert her perspective on the messy situation.

"I have one thing to say," says Leviss, 28, causing Maloney to groan.

"I am an empathetic person," insists the former pageant queen.

"No, you're not," shoots back Maloney, 36, who is still fuming over her not-yet-ex-husband's smooch with Leviss at Scheana Shay's wedding.

"You're absolutely not an empathetic person. You've displayed zero empathy!" continues Maloney, who previously openly cried in front of Leviss after Leviss admitted she'd offered to kiss Schwartz — but been rejected — weeks before their actual hookup.

Leviss says, "You were hurt by the fact that Schwartz made out with somebody. The fact that it was me, hurts even more."

She continues, "I'm sorry for hurting you. It was not my intention—"

Schwartz, 40, chimes in: "It was not malicious."

But clips from previous exchanges between Schwartz and Leviss tell a different story, with the SUR waitress saying she was intent on pressing forward with her flirtation with Schwartz since she already felt judged by Maloney.

Leviss then backtracks, justifying her decision to kiss her friend's ex: "We had to f---ing experiment because it was a flirty thing. But, like, it's not anything. And I see this now."

In a confessional interview, Maloney is clearly over the entire drama. "Like, I gave you a shot, you blew it," she says. "I don't give a f--- anymore. Take you and your six personalities and get the f--- out of here."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.