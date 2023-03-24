Raquel Leviss to Drop Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay After Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

PEOPLE confirmed the costars didn't film the VPR reunion together due to Leviss's restraining order, which required Shay to maintain a distance of 100 yards and not engage her castmate

Published on March 24, 2023
Scheana Shay Commits to Staying 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules Reunion Film
Raquel Leviss isn't moving forward with her restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Leviss confirmed she'd be dropping the temporary court order. "I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th."

The former pageant queen added in the statement, which was first shared by Entertainment Tonight: "We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together."

Ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping on Thursday, PEOPLE learned Leviss, 28, and Shay, 37, did not film in the same room. Instead, they took turns filming with the other cast members so Shay could maintain a court-ordered 100-yard distance from Leviss.

Leviss's restraining order against Shay came after Leviss alleged Shay punched her during an argument on March 2. (Shay has denied the accusations.)

On Friday, Shay's attorney Naema Rahmani shared a statement with PEOPLE regarding speculation about legal papers Leviss (whose birth name is Rachel) allegedly presented to Shay via host Andy Cohen.

"Rachel had Andy 'serve' Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning," Rahmani said. "It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different."

However, Leviss won't be able to negate the TRO ahead of its expiration date per "California law and even on the court's website," Rahmani added. "Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn't, it wasn't filed with the court."

The VPR reunion will feature conversation about Leviss's recently uncovered affair with Tom Sandoval — who was in a nine-year relationship with costar Ariana Madix that ended after Madix discovered Sandoval's cheating.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

