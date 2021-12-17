Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Opens Up About Her 'Self-Love' Journey After James Kennedy Breakup

Raquel Leviss is on a journey of self-discovery following her split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the 27-year-old Vanderpump Rules star opened up about how "practicing more self-love" has benefitted her after the breakup.

"I wanted to do a little check-in today and to thank you guys for all the sweet, kind messages. It really is heartwarming to read some of those so thank you so much. I am doing well," said Leviss. "I'm in Petaluma hanging out with my best friend Becca and currently at the salon, Barb's Hair Salon. ... I've been listening to a lot of podcasts and really taking away this message of self-love."

As for what's next for Leviss? "I'm going to start journaling and taking up hobbies that I'm actually interested in doing and practicing more self-love," she said.

"I think one of the big things I got out of listening to all of these podcasts is like, when you're such a compassionate person and you always put other people's needs before your own, it's very easy to get carried away in that," she continued. "It's important to kind of, like, put yourself first and I think give yourself the love you give other people. I'm practicing that now and I'm being more kind and patient and loving to myself because that is very important."

Leviss later shared that one of the podcasts she's been listening to was We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, specifically citing a Thursday episode titled "How to Love Yourself & Let Yourself be Loved."

Leviss and Kennedy, 29, got engaged in May after more than five years of dating. On Dec. 5, they confirmed their breakup in a joint Instagram statement.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," their statement read. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

The former couple broke off their engagement while filming Vanderpump Rules' 9th season reunion in Los Angeles this month, a source recently told PEOPLE.

Shortly after the split was announced, Leviss moved out of the pair's shared apartment. She then thanked friends and family for supporting her during this time.