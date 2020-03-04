Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss Opens Up About Feeling 'Verbally Abused' by James Kennedy

Image zoom James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Raquel Leviss gave boyfriend James Kennedy an ultimatum on Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Talking to her fellow waitresses at SUR, Raquel admits she “drank way too much” on a girls night and blacked out.

“I left my phone in my purse in the kitchen, passed out in bed, then woke up to a million texts from James like, ‘whore, slut,’ ” she tells her shocked co-workers.

It’s reminiscent of his angry phone call a few episode ago during Gay Pride. ” ‘F— you. Where are you? I’m breaking up with you. Whore. Slut. Whore. F— you,’ ” she reads from her phone in an interview with producers. “It makes me literally want to throw up.”

At Ariana Madix’s birthday party (where Jax Taylor re-invites Tom Sandoval to his wedding, ending that long national nightmare), Raquel confronts James.

“I’m glad you’re not drinking tonight, but we need to talk about the other night,” she says. “The way that you texted me was completely inappropriate.”

“Had you just answered your phone, I wouldn’t have been so triggered,” he replies, explaining in a confessional, “When Raquel doesn’t answer, I feel like she’s out there doing things I used to do. You’re in Hollywood, guys are talking to you. Like, those kinds of girls don’t get left alone at parties.”

“When you’re drunk, you behave a different way than I do when I’m drunk,” she says.

“That doesn’t mean you can just like turn your phone off,” he insists. “I don’t trust anyone when they’re that drunk.”

At the restaurant the next day, Ariana pulls Raquel aside. Having experienced emotional abuse and “controlling” behavior in a past relationship, she’s worried for her friend.

” ‘I hate you. I’m breaking up with you. I would never marry you,’ ” she reads. “It’s only a matter of time before words like that start to become part of what you think and believe. … I just don’t want to see you sacrifice your own self-worth to try to help him if he’s not helping himself.”

In a confessional, Raquel expresses her fears. “No girl goes into a relationship thinking they’re going to be verbally abused. It’s scary to me. I don’t ever want to go through this again,” she says.

“Basically, this is like, this is the last straw, you know?” adds Ariana.

At their apartment that night, Raquel brings up the issue again. “I’m not gonna pretend like it didn’t happen to make you feel better,” she tells James.

“Listen, I say a lot of things to people when I’m drunk, yeah. I’m never mean to you when I’m sober, am I?” he replies, getting defensive. When she points out that he has a “tone,” he scoffs, “That’s my personality, babe. I’m from England. I get a tone. That’s just who I am. If you don’t love me for who I am, then buh-bye.”

“You’re embarrassed by your actions, and you should be,” she insists. As the argument escalates, James storms out of their apartment as Raquel wipes away her tears. Then, he returns, calmer.

“I’m sorry, Raquel,” he says.

“I know you’re sorry, but like I’m not going to blame myself for your actions,” she says. “I’m not gonna be embarrassed for you. I’ve been letting you kind of circle into drinking, not drinking, and then getting back to normal again and being good. I think about the way that you talk to me when you’re drunk. It scares me because if we have kids together, I don’t want to put them in any situation relatively close to that. You understand? And if you can’t get your s— together, then we will break up.”

She decides to go to Al-Anon meetings, and he promises to go to a meeting of his own and stop drinking for good. She climbs into his lap, and he kisses her as she cries.

“There’s something about this time, the way she’s looking at me, the way she’s so upset — I truly feel like I need to take it seriously before she just walks out the door and then I’m sitting there wondering what the hell happened,” he tells the camera.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.