Vanderpump Rules Premiere: Lala Kent and Scheana Shay Resolve Feud During Emotional Sit-Down

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are ready to get their friendship back on track.

During Tuesday's season 9 premiere, the cast gathered to celebrate Scheana's 36th birthday at Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's home. Even though Scheana had been feuding with Lala, claiming she hadn't been supportive enough after her miscarriage, she still chose to invite Lala to the party. And midway through the celebration, she pulled her aside to hash things out.

"I felt like that day in Palm Springs, I just really needed you. And I don't know if you understood how hard that night was for me and what place I was in," Scheana said. "I just felt like, as my friend, I just really, really needed you that night."

"I answered every phone call," countered Lala, 31. "I offered to come and see you. You said you wanted to be by yourself. Then you told me that you were ready to see me and I said, 'I'm on my way to dinner.' I wasn't there for you the way you wanted me to be there, but I was there and I stand by that. I'm not apologizing for something that you brought out of me. You started this."

Lala Kent Scheana Shay Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Scheana wondered whether Lala had taken into consideration that she "was not thinking clearly" in light of the miscarriage. Lala, meanwhile, argued that it was "not cool" of Scheana to have publicized their beef.

"The grossest part about it is that the day that I found out that I was having a baby girl, you decided to use that moment to say she wasn't there for me when I miscarried. That is so gross, and you did it so publicly," Lala said, beginning to tear up. "I'm already fighting depression and then you open this door for people to message me saying that they hope I miscarry [my daughter] Ocean. It was f---ed up."

She continued, "You opened that door. And I sat there and I prayed to God, because [my daughter] was already struggling. And I get it. Like, you went through that [with your miscarriage]. I get that. But like, Scheana, you should have picked up the phone and said that I hurt you instead of opening that gross door. I was really hurt."

Scheana then apologized to Lala for expecting her "to be a mind-reader" and the two agreed to bury the hatchet.

"I actually really adore you," Lala said. "And I hate that we couldn't share our pregnancy experiences, and those are moments that we cannot get back. And I want your kid and my kid to be friends."

Added Scheana through tears: "I would have loved to have gone through that with you. And I was just wishing you were there to give me a hug."

After the two made up, Lala returned to the group. Raquel Leviss approached her to ask how she was doing, and the conversation turned to Raquel's own issues with Lala. Lala promised Raquel that she would try to not "rage" on her moving forward.

Ariana then jumped in to call Lala out for how she "raged" about her in a podcast interview and claimed that their friendship was non-existent.

"You just raged about me on a f---ing podcast. We were cool before that, so I don't know what the hell is going on. Your s--- came out of nowhere," Ariana said.

Lala argued that the two had "been so surface [level]" with each other, and that she hadn't heard from Ariana in a while. A back-and-forth ensued and Lala eventually removed herself, saying: "This for me is my exit. I have a baby, I'm not f---ing doing this."