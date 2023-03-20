'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had an emotional conversation after their breakup made headlines, and Vanderpump Rules cameras were there to catch it all.

PEOPLE can premiere exclusively the midseason trailer for the Bravo show, which features the first footage of the former couple sitting down earlier this month after news broke that the two had split following her discovery that he had been cheating with their friend and costar Raquel Leviss.

"I wish we both would have tried harder," a somber Sandoval, 40, tells Madix in the trailer.

Madix, 37, appears to have no sympathy for his pain. "You don't deserve one f---ing tear of mine,' she says.

Another clip in the trailer shows Sandoval crying in the arms of friend Tom Schwartz, while Madix can be seen in one moment screaming at Sandoval. "You don't know what's going on between us," he says, seemingly referring to his romance with Leviss.

The trailer ends with Sandoval asking Madix, "Do you want anything?"

She dryly responds, "For you to die."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Bravo

Prior to that bombshell moment, the trailer shows how the former couple's Vanderpump Rules costars responded to the news. "This is a full-blown love affair," says a tearful Scheana Shay. "I had so much rage in me."

Viewers are also given a peek at troubles the two were having in their romance, Sandoval complaining they were only "having sex, like, four times a year?"

"I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger," says Madix.

Rumors have swirled that the couple were in an open relationship, though Madix has denied that. Still, Schwartz can be seen saying in the trailer at one point that "open relationships are f---ing tough" as footage plays of a topless Madix in a pool with a male friend.

Leviss, meanwhile, is seen in the trailer kissing Schwartz. "We're not divorced yet. This is my husband," Schwartz's ex Katie Maloney says after a clip of the smooch plays. "I want to light them both on f---ing fire."

Leviss also kisses Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders — who at the time was still married to wife Samantha Saunders, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Oliver Jr. (she also has three other children from a previous relationship). He filed for divorce in January.

"I was O.G. home-wrecking whore of this group. And then came LaLa [Kent]. And now here you are," Shay tells Leviss in the trailer, the two sharing a laugh.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Madix and Sandoval has been together for nine years before their split. She discovered Sandoval, had been cheating on her with Leviss, 28, on March 1 when she saw "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras in Los Angeles.

"She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels," a source told PEOPLE days after the discovery. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Sandoval copped to the allegations on March 7, posting an apology post to Madix on his Instagram page. (It was the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner's second apology in four days — the first mea culpa did not make any mention of Madix.)

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he began later on Tuesday. "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He continued, "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Sandoval went on to reflect on his long relationship with Madix. "My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured," he said. "Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better."

"I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did," his statement concluded. "The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

The following day, on March 8, Leviss issued her own statement. "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she began.

"There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she added in the statement, which was first shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Later that day, Leviss updated PEOPLE on the status of her relationship with Sandoval. "Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she said. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she continues. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

As for Madix, she broke her silence about the scandal — dubbed 'Scandoval' by fans — in a post on March 16, thanking fans for the kindness they've shown her.

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Madix added. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.