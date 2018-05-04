Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Gets a Tattoo in Honor of Late Father: 'I'm Going to Make You Proud'

Lala Kent has some special new ink.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star debuted a new tattoo in honor of her late father: a small outline of a heart with the word “DAD” inside of it.

“Back to L.A., with my sweet, beautiful mama, wearing my dad’s watch, and an epic tattoo,” she captioned a slideshow of two photos: one of her and her mom holding hands, and one of her freshly tatted arm.

“Repping my pops till the end of time (by @chichtattoos)” she continued. “Dad, I promise I’m going to make you proud. I’m going to be kind and tender hearted, just like you.”

The Bravo star’s father Kent Burningham died April 21 at the age of 64, according to an obituary published by The Salt Lake Tribune. Along with Lala, he is survived by wife Lisa, sons Easton and Brandon, daughter-in-law Cheryl and grandchildren Drayson and London.

Lala, 28, announced her dad’s passing on April 23, writing, “The world seems to be spinning much slower. I’ve never felt so lost. I’ve never felt so sad. My world has crumbled.”

Earlier this week, Lala’s costars Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute flew to Utah for the funeral, according to social media.

Lala, who is dating Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, previously discussed how her family supports her despite her sometimes wild antics on the reality show — and how they shape her own values.

“I take marriage seriously,” she once told Heavy. “My parents have been together for 35 years, through thick and thin. I haven’t ever been married, but I still hold that title sacred.”