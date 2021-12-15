Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says She Started Her Beauty Brand to Not Be 'Dependent on a Man'

Lala Kent opened up on Vanderpump Rules about the importance of being financially independent.

During Tuesday's episode of the Bravo hit series, Lala, 31, worked alongside then-fiancé Randall Emmett to hire her first personal assistant. Though the Give Them Lala Beauty founder admitted to not knowing "what to look for" in a candidate, Randall, 50, advised that she hire an individual who is "in it to win it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know it may look like I'm twiddling my thumbs and maxing out Randall's credit card, but Give Them Lala Beauty has been around for five years," she told the cameras. "I started with six lip glosses. Now, here we are, a successful brand."

The reality star added that she's been "overwhelmingly busy" since welcoming their daughter, Ocean, in March. Amid her hectic schedule, she was working on launching her first-ever Give Them Lala Beauty party. Because of that, the mom of one said Randall suggested she hire an assistant of her own and "stop harassing his."

While the pair spoke with one potential hire, the movie producer raved about Lala's success in business.

"She's launched all these brands and she did it all by herself," he said. "I wanted to be part of them and she kicked me to the curb. This is all her!"

In a confessional, Lala revealed the primary reason she launched her namesake beauty brand. "I started Give Them Lala because I wanted independence," she said. "I don't ever want to be dependent on a man."

Lala added, "[Randall] definitely bought my Birkin [bag], but that's okay."

Lala Kent, Randall Emmet Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Outside of running a beauty brand, Lala used the "Give Them Lala" name to launch her podcast in January 2020. Her memoir, Give Them Lala, was released in May.

Previously, Lala denied to PEOPLE that she was with Randall due to his wealth.

"I met my dude, and I just fell head over feet. It was like, this is supposed to be this way," she said in 2018. "You can't fake a relationship and love and passion, and especially protecting it the way I have. I feel like it is something to be admired, not something to be dragged through the mud."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a source, Lala is "focusing all of her attention right now on the well-being of her daughter Ocean and keeping up with her many business ventures to provide for her family as a single mom."

She was also "completely blindsided" by the demise of their relationship as the source said at the time: "[She] was living in the dark for so long. But now she is doing the best she can to keep her chin up and pushing forward with taking care of her daughter and supporting her family."