Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says She Had a Prenup with Randall Emmett: 'I'm All About a Plan B'

On Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent spoke about her prenup with Randall Emmett, whom she has since split from, while discussing Scheana Shay's similar plans with now-fiancé Brock Davies

Lala Kent is opening up about the prenuptial agreement she had with now-ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Vanderpump Rules Tuesday, the 31-year-old sat down with Scheana Shay to discuss what's going on with her wedding plans to Brock Davies. Scheana, 36, then revealed the that couple plans to get a prenup.

"We got the prenup done," said Scheana, who shares daughter 8-month-old daughter Summer Moon with Brock. "We just need to go and get that notarized. I never actually thought I'd get a prenup but after getting divorced [from Michael Shay] and having to give up half of my bank account, I was like, 'We're doing this the right way.' "

Then, Lala — whose breakup from Randall, 50, occurred after filming the season — advised: "Yeah, don't play with that."

As Scheana asked whether Lala and Randall got a prenup, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator confirmed there's an agreement in place.

"Oh, yeah. I'm all about a plan B," said Lala, adding that it was "definitely a smart move" on Scheana's part to do the same.

"I remember when I said that Rand and I were going to do a prenup, you acted a little shocked by it," Lala said of Scheana, who replied: "Yeah! When Katie [Maloney-Schwartz] and Tom [Schwartz] did it, I was just like, 'Ugh! That just takes the fun out of it. Like, you should be marrying somebody you trust who's never going to come after you.' "

But Lala remained firm on prenups always being the safest option for all parties.

"When things get sticky, people really show [their] true colors," she said. "I just want something that is so clear and cut and dry where it's like, 'What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. Go away.'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Lala revealed how her love life with Randall has changed since welcoming their daughter, Ocean, in March.

During a chat with Katie, 34, Lala explained how women who breastfeed are advised to "twist" their nipples. Lala then noted how she's quite familiar with the practice through her love-making with Randall.

"Pre-Ocean, sex was at least a couple of times a week," she said in a confessional. "Blowies were happening really often, but becoming a mom you just don't want that in your mouth anymore."

Lala and Randall split in October after being engaged for three years. The former couple planned to wed in 2022 after postponing their ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Lala told PEOPLE the exes are on a "little bit of a schedule" when it comes to co-parenting their daughter. "Nothing is set in stone," she added. "I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."

At the time, Lala said she had "no desire to date or talk to anybody."

"I've spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious," she continued. "It's just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter."