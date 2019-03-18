Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Reveals She Is an Alcoholic: 'I See the Light at the End of the Tunnel'

Lala Kent is opening up about her battle with alcoholism.

Three months after the Vanderpump Rules star revealed to PEOPLE that she was 50 days sober, Kent admitted on Sunday that she is not just giving up drinking because of a pact with her fiancé as she had previously stated, but instead, had to get sober because she is an alcoholic.

The reality star, 29, is currently turning to Bill Wilson‘s Alcoholics Anonymous 12-Step program to “give her new life.”

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Kent said in a video on her Instagram Stories.

“I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it, but me — as someone who does need to be sober — being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she continued.

“When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I — for once in a very, very long time — see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know that tomorrow I’m gonna be okay.”

Lala Kent Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent then began to get emotional as she described the importance of her sobriety in the wake of losing her father Kent Burningham last April.

“I’m thinking a lot about my dad today — not different from any other day — and I just feel very, very blessed that I think back on my time that I had with him and there’s no regrets,” she shared.

Though she acknowledged that “half of me is gone” since his passing, Kent reminded herself that her father is watching over her and would be proud of the steps she has taken to regain control in her life.

“I’m so grateful that I have this program and that I can mourn him,” Kent said. “The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind, and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me.”

Lala Kent and dad Kent Burningham La La Kent/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Kent has candidly spoken about her relationship with alcohol. In December, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE where she revealed that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were both 50 days sober.

“We’re just taking a different turn with our life,” she explained, adding that, “During the day, I was like, ‘How am I so down to drink right now?’ And after my dad passed away, we had lots of drinking.”

Kent also shared that getting sober had positively impacted her mental health.

“I have been open about suffering from anxiety, and not saying that I don’t anymore, but it has gone down tremendously since I gave up drinking and I don’t smoke weed anymore; I’m a clean baby!”

“I’m ready to be a healthy person,” she added.

Lala Kent Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

During Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Emmett, 47, made a pact to give up alcohol after a drunken night out led to Kent getting naked and breaking a hurricane-proof window.

Following their agreement, Kent organized a girls’ trip to Solvang, California, where she made good on her promise to abstain from alcohol, diligently sipping water while her friends got sloshed at wine tastings.

But when she returned to Los Angeles after their getaway, she found that the Hollywood producer hadn’t been sober.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

“I came home from Solvang and saw Randall had partied to the point where he doesn’t even know his own name. You’re slurring your f—ing words. That doesn’t work for Lala,” she said during an episode last month.

“I feel betrayed because we made a pact. This is a hard time for me, and I need my partner, I need my soulmate, and I need someone to back me up,” the SUR hostess added.

As a result of that argument, Kent and Emmett secretly split but the couple patched things up after that episode was filmed. Emmett then proposed to Kent during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in early September 2018.